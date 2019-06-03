Foreign secretary and Tory leadership contender Jeremy Hunt has hailed the “special and enduring” relationship between the UK and U.S. as President Donald Trump arrives in the UK for a State Visit Monday morning.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Hunt said: “America’s our closest ally and we want to celebrate an amazing partnership between our two countries.”

President Trump has arrived in the UK for a three day trip during which time he will be meeting with the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May as well as taking part in commemorations of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when British, American, and Canadian forces stormed the beaches of Normandy during the Second World War, the first step in liberating the continent on the western front.

Mr Hunt spoke of over a million U.S. soldiers on British soil during the Second World War, preparing for the liberation of Europe, and said that since that time, the UK and U.S. have been “right at the heart” of securing peace and security around the world.

When asked about whether he felt the visit was appropriate given that it is being boycotted by, among others, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, House of Commons speaker John Bercow, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Mr Hunt responded by saying: “What is really inappropriate is anyone boycotting a visit by the President of the United States.

UK Foreign Sec Backs Trump After ‘Stone Cold Loser’ Khan Comments https://t.co/oKqp12MGMa — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 3, 2019

He added: “By the way, this is a State Visit, not a political visit. He’s [Mr Trump] been hosted by Her Majesty the Queen to mark the great friendship between our two countries.”

Mr Hunt then launched a scathing rebuke of Labour for their boycott of the President on the grounds of racism and sexism. He said: “For the Labour Party to be boycotting this event on the day that their candidate in the Peterborough by-election has been accused of ‘liking’ an antisemitic post on Facebook and they’re being accused of turning a blind eye to terrible behaviour in the Labour Party HQ shows this is about virtue signalling on Labour’s part. Not about any position of principle.”

“When our closest ally comes to the UK on a State Visit we should be making him incredibly welcome. This is about celebrating shared values,” the foreign secretary added, before concluding: “The world wants the UK and the U.S. to be friends, to be working together, and that’s what we’re celebrating on this visit.”