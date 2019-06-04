PICTURES: London Protesters’ ‘Trump Blimp’ Soars to… Eye Level

The notorious “blimp” depicting President Donald Trump as a baby, much hyped by the mainstream media, is back in London today — but looked much less impressive than it does in its original promotional material suggesting it would soar over the city.

While a plurality of Britons support honouring President Trump with a state visit, to strengthen the bonds between the United Kingdom and their American “blood brothers” ahead of Brexit and to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Second World War, a vocal minority of mostly left-liberal, often anti-borders protesters plan on holding a mass demonstration in the hyper-diverse capital of London, led by Mayor Sadiq Khan.

One of the centrepieces of the protest will be the infamous “baby blimp” depicting President Trump as an angry infant in a nappy, crowdfunded by anti-Trump activists with much fanfare by the mainstream media.

Broadcasters are more or less openly hostile to the President and his pro-borders, pro-sovereignty agenda in the United Kingdom, despite broadcasting rules requiring balance and a degree of impartiality in political coverage — particularly in the case of the publicly-funded BBC.

Sky News advertising for the state visit showed the blimp soaring above Westminster, and the BBC actually brought it in studio for morning coverage — but, in reality, the expensive inflatable more closely resembles a small balloon than the gargantuan zeppelin it is sometimes portrayed and hovers only a few feet above the ground.

The British media establishment’s treatment of President Trump contrasts sharply with its attitude towards predecessor Barack Obama, who was treated with reverential deference even when he directly intervened in Britain’s referendum on the European Union to threaten the country would be sent to “the back of the queue” for a trade deal after Brexit — allegedly at the behest of David Cameron.

The sitting President’s assurance that Brexit Britain will, in fact, be at “the front of the line” if it ever actually loses its EU “shackles”, on the other hand, has been portrayed as unwelcome foreign intervention.

