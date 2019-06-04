President Donald Trump has said that a no-deal Brexit “probably should happen”.

President Trump was speaking at a press conference alongside UK Prime Minister Theresa May when he was asked his thoughts on the UK’s relationship with the EU and whether or not he thought the UK should leave the EU on its intended withdrawal date of October 31st, even in the event of ‘no deal’.

President Trump said: “I would think that it will happen and it probably should happen. This is great, great country, it wants its own identity.

“It wants to have its own borders. it wants its own affairs. I think it is a very, very special place and should have its own special place.

“I thought maybe for that reason [Brexit] will happen and I think it will happen and I believe the prime minister has brought it to a very good point where something will take place in the not-too-distant future. I think it would be good for the country, yes.”

The President has been a vocal supporter of Brexit all along the line. During an interview at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland on June 24th, 2016 — the day after the UK voted to leave the EU — he said that he had “felt [Brexit] was going to happen”.

Trump: UK Will Have ‘Phenomenal Trade Deal’ with the U.S. After Brexit https://t.co/gNZYeF6Jki — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 4, 2019

Immediately after Brexit, President Trump hailed it as a “great victory” and said: “People want to take their country back. They want to have independence in a sense.”

In an interview for the Sunday Times ahead of his State Visit, President Trump spoke about a no-deal Brexit being the best option. He said: “If they don’t get what they want, I would walk away.” The President also suggested that Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage ought to be involved in the UK’s negotiating with the EU.

In the press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the President also spoke of the importance of securing a post-Brexit free trade deal with the UK.

He said: “As the UK makes preparations to exit the EU, the U.S. is committed to a phenomenal trade deal between the U.S. and the UK. There is tremendous potential in that trade deal — I say probably two and even three times what we’re doing right now. Tremendous potential.”

Watch entire press conference below: