Boris Johnson has warned that the Conservative Party faces extinction if it does not deliver Brexit.

Speaking to a group of “One Nation” Conservatives in his bid for the party leadership, Johnson laid out his plans, saying that only he could deliver Brexit, stave off the party’s collapse, and put Nigel Farage “back in his box”.

In the wide-ranging speech, Mr Johnson also ruled out a coalition with Mr Farage’s Brexit Party, branded Jeremy Corbyn the weakest opposition leader in a generation, and vowed not to hold a second referendum.

Mr Johnson is currently leading the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister. His position favours a No Deal exit “if necessary”.

Boris’s warning to the party comes shortly before the Peterborough by-election on Thursday June 6th. The election is may see the newly-formed Brexit Party win their first Member of Parliament just seven weeks after their formation. The party are currently the odds on favourites with bookmakers.

The Peterborough constituency was formerly a marginal Labour/Conservative seat but the Tories are facing a massive drain in support to the Brexit Party after failing to deliver Brexit by the promised March 29th deadline, and the repeated failure of Theresa May to get her withdrawal treaty through Parliament.

Mike Greene, the Brexit Party candidate for Peterborough, he spoke to Breitbart London’s James Delingpole about the contest, saying of the new party and the by-election: “[The Brexit Party] is straight talking, going to deliver on democracy, make sure we’re going to keep [our] democracy. Over the past two years, I’ve become more and more agitated that the job isn’t being done… They promised us they’d deliver, said whichever way we voted they’d deliver. They didn’t expect us to vote the way we did, and so they are backtracking and trying to not deliver.”

The Conservatives already suffered a massive electoral reverse in the recent European Parliament elections — which Britain was participating in despite its vote to Leave the EU thanks to their failure to deliver it — in which they fell to fifth place behind even the Green Party.