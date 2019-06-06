Oslo Police Arrest ‘Allah hu Akbar’ Knife Attacker Suspect

Police in the Norwegian capital arrested a man in his 30s suspected of stabbing at least one person, with witnesses claiming he yelled “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.

The attack occurred at around 8 am on Tuesday and saw the man, who is said to originally be from Russia, threaten several people in the Grünerløkka area of the city, Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang reports.

While a number of people were threatened by the suspect, one man, a migrant from the Philippines, was stabbed after trying to help one of the people being threatened by the Russian.

The brother of the stabbing victim described the incident saying: “Witnesses on the spot say that the man with the knife tried to attack a colleague of my brother, totally unprovoked. If my brother hadn’t tried to help him, it could have been much worse. My brother tried to take the knife off of him, but instead got stabbed.”

According to the brother, the victim had been rushed to hospital where he was treated for a punctured lung and is now in stable condition.

Shortly after the stabbing, police arrived on the scene and were able to subdue the attacker using electric tasers. Despite multiple witnesses claiming the man shouted “Allah hu Akbar” while he ran around threatening people, police say that they are currently not treating the incident as a terror attack.

“We do not currently have information that indicates that this is a terror-related incident,” police officer Anne Alræk Solem, who heads the serious violent crime division, said.

The stabbing comes only months after another case in the city that involved another Russian man who stabbed a woman in a supermarket in January which was investigated as an act of terror.

“The man said under questioning that he wanted to kill several people and that this was an act of terror,” the head of the Norwegian police’s security service (PST) Benedicte Bjoernland said after the incident.