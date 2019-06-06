Pakistani Illegal Migrant Charged with Murder of French Student

A Pakistani migrant, said to be in France illegally, has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 23-year-old female student whose body was found in the trunk of her car last month in the commune of Valenton.

According to investigators, Sandra B. had been suffocated and her body was found in the trunk of her car several days after she had gone missing, although investigators said there was no sign of sexual violence.

The 33-year-old Pakistani male was subsequently arrested and charged this week by the Créteil prosecutor with kidnapping, murder, alteration of a crime scene, and several other charges, Le Parisien reports.

The 23-year-old victim had been working at an internship at a company supplying ice cream to the Franprix chain of supermarkets and her phone’s last known location was at a Franprix shop in Quincy-sous-Sénart, where the Pakistani suspect had been working.

Police became suspicious of the illegal immigrant after he had booked a ticket to Italy the day the body of the victim had been discovered and put out an international arrest warrant for him but had difficulty tracking him down. On Monday, the 33-year-old turned himself into a police station in the 17th arrondissement of Paris.

Investigators say they are still examining the possible motive for the murder but have so far not established any prior connections between Sandra B. and the arrested migrant.

The case is just the latest to involve the death of a young woman with a migrant or asylum seeker as a suspect. One of the most infamous cases, the murder of Italian teen Pamela Mastropietro, ended last week with Nigerian drug dealer Innocent Oseghale receiving a life sentence for murdering the 18-year-old and allegedly dismembering her body while she was still alive.

Germany has also seen a number of similar cases from the rape and murder of student Maria Ladenburger to a case earlier this year in Worms that saw a 22-year-old Tunisian failed asylum seeker allegedly stab his ex-girlfriend to death.