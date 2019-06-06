Nigel Farage’s weeks-old Brexit Party has fallen just short in the Peterborough by-election, thrashing the Tories into third place while Labour clings to the seat by 683 votes.

This story will be continuously updated as results develop.

UPDATE: 02:00 a.m. — Labour win by under 1,000 votes but lose vote share, Tory vote collapses

Labour have been officially announced as the winners of the Peterborough by-election, pipping the Mike Greene of the weeks-old Brexit Party by just 683 votes — although they lost over 17 per cent of their 2017 vote share.

The Tories collapsed into third place, losing more than a quarter of their vote share, while the Liberal Democrats, who looked to have achieved something of a revival in the EU elections, achieved only modest gains for a distant fourth place.

UPDATE: 01:45 p.m. — Provisional results

Candidates have been summoned to hear the provisional results.

UPDATE: 01:30 a.m. — Owen Jones declares victory for Labour

Far-left Guardian columnist Owen Jones has declared victory for the Labour Party, although the result has not been officially announced.

Sky News is suggesting Labour has won by fewer than 500 votes, and that a recount may have been requested.

Labour have won the Peterborough by-election. Do you need picking up in the morning, @Nigel_Farage — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 7, 2019

UPDATE: 01:05 a.m. — Westminster election poll gives Brexit Party a 6-point lead

Whatever happens in Peterborough, polls for the next general election suggest the Brexit Party is here to stay as a political force, with the party coming in first place with a 6-point lead over Labour and the Liberal Democrats, in joint second on 20 per cent.

The Tories are languishing in fourth place, while Change UK (CUK) — which had hoped to galvanise Remain voters the way the Brexit Party has galvanised Leave voters — now polling at 0 per cebt.

Wow: Brexit Party have 6-point lead in latest General Election poll. https://t.co/kTk0srbZVB — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) June 6, 2019

UPDATE: 00:25 a.m. — Tories autopsy another ‘shambles’ at the ballot box

A senior source with the governing Conservative Party has lamented that campaign in Peterborough — which they held up until the 2017 snap election and only lost by a few hundred votes — was “again a shambles”.

“Poor literature, bad timing, slow out of the block,” they said. “We’ve let a good candidate down, whilst Labour have propped up a poor candidate.”

Senior Tory reports back from Peterborough: “our campaign again a shambles. Poor literature, bad timings, slow out of the block. We’ve let a good candidate down, whilst Labour have propped up a poor candidate.” — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) June 6, 2019

UPDATE: 00:20 a.m. — Conspiracies abound as Brexit Party suggests Labour has scraped through

Popular election-monitoring account Britain Elects suggests that Brexit Party activists are conceding Labour has likely just clung on, with betting markets moving in the hard-left opposition party’s favour — but some suggest the Brexiteers may only be pretending to think they have lost as some sort of elaborate ruse.

Some truly wondrous replies on this. Corbynista geniuses warning that Farage has previous on conceding defeat then winning, and is probably just taking another chance to short the world economy via the Peterborough by-election. https://t.co/jBKbo48OpP — Tom Peck (@tompeck) June 6, 2019

UPDATE: 11:25 p.m. — Some encouraging signs for Labour

Labour sources have told LBC that turnout in some of their key support bases appears high — but that the contest is “the Brexit Party’s to lose”.

Even this is a sign of strength for Farage’s party, given it is only a few weeks old and Labour were the constituency’s previous holders.

Labour sources speaking Sky News have been less circumspect, however, saying they believe they will win.

Labour sources telling me they think turn out is high in some of their key areas. But they’re not crowing. “It’s still the Brexit Party’s to lose” they say. But again, it’s all about expectation management at this stage. #Peterborough — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) June 6, 2019

Just spoken to Labour campaigners at Peterborough by-election count. They say they believe they’re going to win. pic.twitter.com/u9oN7eFNkk — Jon Craig (@joncraig) June 6, 2019

Original article continues below:

Brexit Party candidate Mike Greene was the bookies’ favourite going into the contest for Peterborough, whose previous representative Fiona Onasanya, formerly of the Labour Party, was booted out in a recall ballot following a conviction for perverting the course of justice.

First ballot box is back and is now being sorted for the #PeterboroughByElection. It’s #East ward. pic.twitter.com/ZNUh9x4tgE — Peterborough Council (@PeterboroughCC) June 6, 2019

Onasanya took the seat from the Tories with a majority of only a few hundred — but the governing party has already conceded that its chances of retaking the seat are slim, with a source saying they are “recognising we’ve lost” and observing a “big lack of turnout in volunteers”.

The party was battered in the recent European Parliament elections — which the United Kingdom was forced to participate in almost three years after the British people’s vote to Leave the European Union due to Tory prime minister Theresa May’s failure to deliver Brexit on March 29th as promised — failing to reach even 10 per cent of the vote share.

Polls closed in Peterborough where I’m reporting for @talkRADIO overnight. Chatting with Tory sources here: “Senior campaigning staff now recognising we’ve lost – big lack of turnout in volunteers today to the point where each campaign office is stretched out… — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 6, 2019

In a tight contest, Brexit-supporting parties unlikely to scrape more than a few hundred votes which nevertheless decided to stand including UKIP, the English Democrats, and the SDP — represented by former UKIP MEP Patrick O’Flynn — could cost Mr Greene the contest.

Despite the Brexit Party’s meteoric rise to win the EU elections just weeks after it was founded, there are concerns that the Labour Party’s long-established infrastructure on the ground may have allowed it to mobilise enough of its core vote to hang on to the seat.

A Tory source told Sky News political editor Beth Rigby that they do expect the Brexit Party to win, but that Labour seem “oddly confident”.

“I’ll be happy if we get within 5 per cent [of a win], we will be happy and it will be a real achievement,” a Brexit Party source told the left-wing Mirror.

“Labour has been campaigning hard in this seat for months.”

My intel on Peterborough. Tory source (on ground) this morning told me that Brexit Party should win but Labour were “oddly confident”. https://t.co/FH1w5GZ5AZ — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) June 6, 2019

