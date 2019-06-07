Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has summed up Prime Minister Theresa May’s legacy on her last day as party leader: “failure”.

Asked on Good Morning Britain what he thought Prime Minister May’s legacy would be, the Brexit architect said simply: “Failure. Failure.”

“It was a huge mistake from the very start to put somebody in as prime minister who voted Remain.

“To deliver Brexit, you’ve got to believe in it, because you have got to stand up against many in the political class, and I am afraid she just never believed in it.

“It was one of her former advisers who said a ‘Theresa May Brexit was about damage limitation’ – as opposed to seizing an opportunity. I think that, in many ways, sums up the last couple of years.”

Mr Farage’s comments came before he trolled Mrs May by delivering a letter to Number 10 containing a number of Brexit demands, including he and his party be given a seat at the negotiating table.

Prime Minister May announced a fortnight ago that she would be stepping down on Friday the 7th of June as Conservative Party leader.

While in the future historians may debate whether Mrs May’s tenure as prime minister was a failure, here is a selection of her political low-lights in the past two years, ten months, and 25 days that may indicate the general tenor of her time in office: