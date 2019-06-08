Delingpole: Doctor Who Writer Banned for ‘Transphobic’ Views

Woke Doctor Who fans have had a Doctor Who writer removed from a short story collection because he holds incorrect views about transgender issues.

Why am I not surprised?

I’m so old that I can actually remember a time when Doctor Who was a children’s TV programme rather than a political indoctrination class for budding Social Justice Warriors.

But, as we know, that Tardis flew long ago.

Even as long ago as 2005, Doctor Who was eagerly introducing us to possibly UK kiddy TV’s first out bisexual — Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman).

Then, it went a step further by explaining to us that actually Captain Jack is not really bisexual because in the future everyone has realised that sexuality is just a social construct so people can date whoever they want…

Since then, Doctor Who has successfully managed to shed large numbers of viewers by turning every episode into a United Colours of Benetton advert in which even Victorian England is depicted as a paradigm of diversity (“history’s a whitewash” we were told), by making every other character gay or disabled, and by ensuring that Doctor Who himself has had all his toxic masculinity removed by being turned into a woman.

Now, Doctor Who fans have taken this wokeness to whole new levels by sacking one of its writers from a short story collection — as a punishment for holding incorrect views on transgender people.

Gareth Roberts, an award-winning Doctor Who writer, has described his experiences on Medium:

I was commissioned by BBC Books to write a short story for an anthology of Dr Who stories. I’ve written several Dr Who episodes for tv and many Dr Who books, for BBC Books and for Virgin, the previous licence holder for Dr Who fiction. I completed and submitted the work. The publication of the book and its authors was not intended to be announced until early June, but some details, including my contribution, were leaked accidentally. At this point a section of the Dr Who fandom agitated for my removal. Also, some of the other contributing authors to the book (I don’t know who) threatened to withdraw if I was involved. BBC Books immediately folded to these demands, and I was informed that although I would be paid my story would not be published, as they judged – wrongly, in my opinion – that a potential boycott would make the book ‘economically unviable’.

What ‘Dr Who fandom’ had objected to, it seems, was an old tweet where he used the word “trannies”.

Also, it would appear, Roberts has some daringly controversial views on ‘gender’:

‘I don’t believe in gender identity. It is impossible for a person to change their biological sex. I think it’s wrong to write a falsehood into law; compel people by law to speak words they do not believe; rewrite the law to remove women’s biological sex-based rights and protections; reinforce gender stereotypes; medicalise children who don’t conform to gender stereotypes. That’s it.’

Roberts, in other words, has the same views on gender — that you’re born either a man or a woman and that this remains your biological sex for all eternity — held by 99.99 per cent of people in the known universe.

Yet for this crime he has now been humiliatingly rejected from a short story collection by a formerly reputable publisher — BBC books, an imprint of Ebury Publishing.

The story gets even more depressing when you look at some of the people responsible for hounding Roberts out of this book.

Roberts — who happens to be gay, though clearly this is no defence in the BBC’s revised hierarchy of oppression/victimhood — is a genuinely talented writer, responsible for several Doctor Who episodes, as well as such delightful spin-offs as The Sarah Jane Adventures.

His persecutors, not so much…

Here’s one of the main instigators:

So, since That Doctor Who Writer's blogged about it: I’m a contributor who questioned GR’s inclusion in the anthology, on account of him being a vocal transphobe, amongst some other views he found in the bin. (I don’t know if any of the other writers were involved.) — Susie Day🌈 (@mssusieday) June 4, 2019

Susie — ‘I write heartfelt, funny books for children and young adults, including the Pea’s Book series and the Secrets’ — appears to make up in aggressive wokeness what she lacks in talent.

Who is going to rescue our civilisation from the growing threat posed by Susie Day and her fellow Daemons of Woke?

Not Doctor Who, clearly. She’s now part of the problem…