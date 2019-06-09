BUDAPEST, Hungary — Newly elected Hungarian conservative Member of the European Parliament Balázs Hidvéghi predicted a second term for U.S. President Donald Trump, telling European leftists to get used to the idea.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart London at his office in central Budapest, Hidvéghi spoke highly of the U.S. President saying: “Well, I think people just have to get used to Donald Trump. He is the U.S. president, he was elected with clear popular support and I think he’s on course to be re-elected as I see things. He’s an outspoken person, a very straightforward politician.”

Exclusive: After Trump Visit, Hungarian MEP Says Strengthening NATO, EU-U.S. Relationship Essential https://t.co/7loc7wMAU2 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 8, 2019

Hidvéghi, who formerly served as communications director for Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party, slammed European leftists hostile to President Trump, saying: “Maybe that’s unusual to some Brussels bureaucrats or some European lefties who don’t like to see and hear somebody talk about national interest, putting his or her country first and making steps to ensure those interests.”

“I think they will just have to get used to Donald Trump, full stop, period,” he added.

The prediction comes just under a month after Prime Minister Orbán made an official visit to Washington DC where he met with President Trump at the White House. The two leaders praised each other on a number of issues with President Trump congratulating Mr Orbán on keeping Hungarians safe in the face of the 2015 migrant crisis.

Trump: ‘Twin Brother’ Orban Has ‘Done the Right Thing on Immigration’, Kept Hungary Safe https://t.co/TY0QTzuiMR — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 16, 2019

Serving his first term in the European Parliament, Hidvéghi said that he and Fidesz would push for conservative and sovereignty issues and echoed Prime Minister Orbán’s call to build alliances on core issues such as opposition to open borders and mass migration.

“We believe that building bridges and cooperation between the European People’s Party (EPP) and other right-wing parties that are devoted to national values, devoted to European Christian tradition in the European Parliament, for instance, Salvini’s party, the Polish PiS, etc., is an important thing to do,” he said.