The Metropolitan Police Service has made ten arrests after two teen males were killed 12 minutes apart in different parts of London on Friday.

The first incident, a stabbing, took place on Deeside Road in Wandsworth, south-west London, at 4.42pm. Emergency services were unable to save the victim, believed to be in his late teens, and he died at the scene, reports the Metro.

Police officers were called to a shooting in Hartville Road, Plumstead, south-east London, 15 miles away, just 12 minutes later. The victim, also believed to be in his late teens, according to the BBC, died shortly before 5pm despite the efforts of first responders.

Both victims have yet to be formally identified, and police are working to notify next of kin.

Scotland Yard has said that six men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the Wandsworth stabbing, whilst three men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of murder following the Plumstead shooting. All ten were taken in for questioning.

There were 723 homicides in England and Wales last year — the highest in a decade, according to figures released in April. Figures released this week by the Ministry of Justice revealed that the number of fatal stabbings in England and Wales is at its highest level since records began in 1946, while knife crime has risen to a nine-year high.