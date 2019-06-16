Sweden: Strong Explosion in Vicinity of Church

Södertälje is the latest city in Sweden to see yet another explosion, with police describing the blast as being strong enough to be heard 100 yards away.

Police say that they are still uncertain as to the nature of the explosion, which occurred at around 3am on Friday in Geneta, a neighbourhood in the Västertälje district of the Södertälje municipality. Peter Asp, the officer in charge of Stockholm Police’s management centre, told Swedish broadcaster SVT: “We are trying to sort out what has happened, but before the technicians have investigated, we do not know exactly what has happened.”

“It was so strong that people some 100 metres from there have reported it,” he added, with the broadcaster noting the blast happened in the vicinity of St. Afrem’s church.

So far, the Swedish national bomb protection agency has been called in to investigate and the area around the explosion has been cordoned off. Officer Asp noted that no one had been injured in the blast and that the damage from it had been limited.

The explosion comes only days after the multicultural southern city of Malmö was rocked by three different explosions within the span of 24-hours with two residences in the notorious no-go suburb of Rosengård being targetted along with a nightclub closer to the centre of the city.

Sweden Increases Security at Malmö Police Stations After Explosions Across City https://t.co/Z4hmzZpanH — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 15, 2019

The explosions are not the first to occur in Malmö this year. Last month, two individuals were arrested in connection with an explosion at a restaurant in the city, and in April a 12-year-old girl was injured after an explosion smashed the windows of her bedroom as she was sleeping.

The Swedish Crime Prevention Council Brå has claimed that over the past year the number of explosion incidents has increased across the country.

So far this year, the most powerful blast occurred in the city of Linkoping where an explosion at a residential area led to 25 people being injured and saw extensive damage to the apartment buildings where the blast took place.