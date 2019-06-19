Khan’s London: Fifth Killing in Six Days After Street Knife ‘Battle’

A 38-year-old man has been stabbed to death after a fight in a London neighbourhood that one witness described as a “full-on battle”.

London’s Metropolitan Police were called to Welbeck Road in Barnet, north London, at 10:50 p.m. on Tueday to reports of a fight, with three men — a 38-year-old, a 34-year-old, and a 25-year-old — being taken to hospital. The two younger men are said to not be in life-threatening condition, but the oldest victim was pronounced dead shortly after midnight, reports the BBC.

Witnesses told the Evening Standard that the victim was killed during a street fight between two groups who were armed with chains, broom handles, and knives in what was described as a “family area” of Barnet.

“There were three of them on the floor and blood everywhere. One had a hole in his arm like a dog had ripped it,” a resident told the London evening newspaper.

They added: “There was a knife sheath on the ground and a chain nearby. It was a full-on battle. The ones who attacked them came around the back of the victim’s house, they must have known him. They chase them on to the street. There was blood even on the cars. It was brutal.”

‘Khan Is a Disaster’: Trump Says London ‘Needs New Mayor ASAP’ After Three Killings in 24 Hours https://t.co/L35ZE2sCe2 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 15, 2019

The suspected murder is the fifth killing in London in six days. In the early hours of Monday morning, a man was fatally stabbed in Stratford, east London. On Saturday, 30-year-old Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky was stabbed to death in Tower Hamlets, east London. And on Friday, Cheyton Evans, 18, was fatally stabbed in Wandsworth, while Eniola Aluko, 19, was shot dead in Plumstead.

After Scotland Yard had opened three homicide investigations in 24 hours on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in to criticise London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan for his handling of rising crime in the British capital.

“LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster — will only get worse!” President Trump said, adding: “[Khan] is a national disgrace who is destroying the City of London!”