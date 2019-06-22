Germany Sees Thirty Anti-Christian Attacks in Two Months

According to a new report from a watchdog on anti-Christian incidents, between April and June Germany saw thirty anti-Christian attacks ranging from thefts to arsons.

The data was compiled by the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe, who noted around 30 separate incidents between April 1st and June 10th published on the group’s website.

A large number of the cases involved various forms of vandalism, including an incident at the Lutheran Nikolaikirche in Caldern in which the attackers set fire to the hymn book and Bible at the altar of the church, and also left faeces on a bench outside of the church and at the entrance.

In Mannheim on April 29th, thieves caused a large amount of damage to another church, smashing the doors and other objects, causing around 10,000 euros in damages.

Around a third of the incidents over the period involved thefts, mainly of donation boxes, such as in the St. Marien Catholic Church in Bremerhaven where offerings of between 300 and 500 euros were stolen.

In the Osterfeld Protestant Church in Berkheim, Esslingen thieves stole three gaming consoles, a digital camera, and an SLR camera from the youth room and another room used for storage.

The estimated cost of the goods was around 1,000 euros but the damage done to the church itself amounted to another 2,000 euros.

Another theft in Bad Oldesloe saw suspects take a wooden cross from the altar of the Peter-Paul-Kirche that is thought to be worth between 3,000 and 5,000 euros.

In two cases, attackers attempted to set fire to churches in Ankum and Nordhausen but the blazes were put out before they could spread any do any serious damage.

The attacks and thefts come after a wave of similar incidents in France in recent months, with some estimating that the country sees an average of three church attacks per day.

Thousands of incidents occurred between 2016 and 2018 according, to the Central Criminal Intelligence Service (SCRC) of the gendarmerie.