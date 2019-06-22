Police Called to Late-night ‘Tear-Up’ Between Boris Johnson and Girlfriend

A late-night row between Boris Johnson and his girlfriend described as a “proper tear-up” ending in a police visit was recorded by a neighbour and passed to the left-wing Guardian newspaper.

Johnson, 55, split from his wife after reports of an affair with Carrie Symonds, 31, in 2018.

The Tory leadership favourite now lives with Miss Symonds, a former Director of Communications at the party who now works as a conservationist and animal welfare activist, at a property in Camberwell, south London, where the incident is reported to have taken place.

According to the Guardian, a recording of the row taken by a neighbour who claimed to be concerned shows Johnson telling Miss Symonds to “get off my fucking laptop” followed by the sound of a loud crash.

Miss Symonds reportedly accuses Johnson of ruining a sofa with red wine, telling him: “You have no care for money or anything.”

“There was a smashing sound of what sounded like plates. There was a couple of very loud screams that I’m certain were Carrie and she was shouting to ‘get out’ a lot. She was saying ‘get out of my flat’ and he was saying no. And then there was silence after the screaming,” claimed the neighbour, who also said he heard Miss Symonds telling the former Foreign Secretary to “get off me”.

The neighbour claimed they knocked on the door to the couple’s property “hoping that someone would answer the door and say ‘We’re OK’,” but received no answer.

“It was a proper tear up. Glasses being smashed, screaming and a lot of arguing,” another neighbour told MailOnline.

“I was walking past Johnson’s house and you could hear it coming from the top floor. I thought someone was being murdered,” he claimed.

Curiously, police initially denied having any record of an incident at the couple’s address, but after the Guardian produced “the case number and reference number, as well as identification markings of the vehicles that were called out” they received a statement recounting that “At 00:24hrs on Friday, 21 June, police responded to a call from a local resident in [south London]. The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour.

“Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well. There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action.”

Mr Johnson is set to face off against former Remain campaigner Jeremy Hunt, his successor as Foreign Secretary, in a ballot of Tory members which will decide the party’s next leader — and, in all likelihood, Theresa May’s successor as Prime Minister.

