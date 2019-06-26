Watch: Sky News Eco Propaganda Gets Ratioed on Twitter

June 1942: Workman at an electric phosphate smelting furnace in a Tennessee Valley Authority chemical plant near Muscle Shoals. (Photo by Alfred T. Palmer/MPI/Getty Images)
Getty Images
JAMES DELINGPOLE

Watch in agony – and then enjoy as Sky News gets horribly ratioed for an excruciatingly embarrassing piece of eco-propaganda it posted on Twitter.

Only 400 retweets at the time of writing – but 1,500 comments, mostly from Twitter users aghast that a vaguely reputable news channel should squander its resources on the kind of eco-tosh so fantastically lame it might have been scripted by a 16-year old autistic kid in pigtails.

Headlined ‘Our carbon debt’, the short video tries to reposition the Industrial Revolution – the single greatest leap in living standards in the history of the world – as a terrible mistake for which we should now make amends.

It begins:

“In the 18th Century the Industrial Revolution kickstarted economic growth and modern capitalism – but only at the cost of pumping out millions of tons of carbon into the atmosphere as the years ticked on by…”

Then it shows how much various countries including Britain, the USA, and, latterly, China have contributed to global CO2 output in the years since.

“…with scientists predicting a climate catastrophe and with China pumping ever more pollution into the atmosphere, the greater the challenge of the next century is going to be managing this Carbon Debt. The Debt that Britain started.”

Fortunately, not many of the people watching this outrageous guff appear to be convinced that the revolution which brought higher life expectancy, better living standards and prosperity to millions is something we should seek to undo.

Here is a taste of the comments:

The response seems to confirm that, on climate change, there is a massive gulf of understanding between the mainstream media and the general public. While Sky News, the BBC and many newspapers now take it for granted that climate change represents a major threat and that we are now facing a so-called ‘planetary emergency’, the audience which they claim to serve is much more sanguine and sceptical on these issues.

This, in turn, raises questions about the wisdom of the political class’s position on climate change, which currently appears to presuppose that the electorate is as hungry for climate action as campaigners like the Prince of Wales, George Monbiot and Greta Thunberg. Hence parliament’s recent signing of the £1 trillion suicide note committing the UK economy to 100 percent decarbonisation – aka Net Zero – by 2050: something to which it might well have given more thought if it hadn’t assumed that that pretty much the entire UK population was made up of drooling, hair-shirt eco-loons determined to bomb the economy back to the ages because polar bears.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.