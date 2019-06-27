Conservative Party leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are squabbling over who would win in a nude mud-wrestling match.
The challenge between the two political heavyweights was sparked after ConservativeHome asked Mr Johnson if felt “compelled” to challenge Mr Hunt to a “nude mud-wrestling contest” and “have it out mano a mano” after the foreign secretary called him a “coward” for avoiding televised debates.
Mr Johnson, who has lost a noticeable amount of weight since positioning himself as prospective party leader, replied: “I would defeat anybody in such a contest, were I obliged to do so, but that’s not how I propose to win this.
“This is about coming out of the EU on 31st October. It’s about uniting our country. It’s about re-energising Conservatives with an exciting vision for our party and our country.”
Absolutely not. https://t.co/Hft4fdNmmY
— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 27, 2019
In response to the 5’9″ Johnson’s assertion that he could beat the 6’2″ tall foreign secretary, Mr Hunt said flatly “absolutely not”, adding: “If he turns up to the debate we can have a quick wrestle after” to settle the matter.
Both politicians are keen joggers, with Mr Johnson perhaps better known as a cyclist and for ‘Boris Bikes’ — a public bicycle hire scheme in London that was brought in during Johnson’s mayoralship — however, both men’s prowess on the mat, or in the mud, is not publicly known.
Tory Party members are set to vote for the next party leader in a postal ballot, with the next Conservative chief — and therefore, prime minister — set to be announced on July 24th.
At the time of reporting, Mr Johnson has not responded to Mr Hunt’s invitation for a quickie wrestle after the next leadership debate.
If he turns up to the debate we can have a quick wrestle after https://t.co/IEQMFEuAVM
— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 27, 2019
