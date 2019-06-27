Conservative Party leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are squabbling over who would win in a nude mud-wrestling match.

The challenge between the two political heavyweights was sparked after ConservativeHome asked Mr Johnson if felt “compelled” to challenge Mr Hunt to a “nude mud-wrestling contest” and “have it out mano a mano” after the foreign secretary called him a “coward” for avoiding televised debates.

Mr Johnson, who has lost a noticeable amount of weight since positioning himself as prospective party leader, replied: “I would defeat anybody in such a contest, were I obliged to do so, but that’s not how I propose to win this.

“This is about coming out of the EU on 31st October. It’s about uniting our country. It’s about re-energising Conservatives with an exciting vision for our party and our country.”

In response to the 5’9″ Johnson’s assertion that he could beat the 6’2″ tall foreign secretary, Mr Hunt said flatly “absolutely not”, adding: “If he turns up to the debate we can have a quick wrestle after” to settle the matter.

Both politicians are keen joggers, with Mr Johnson perhaps better known as a cyclist and for ‘Boris Bikes’ — a public bicycle hire scheme in London that was brought in during Johnson’s mayoralship — however, both men’s prowess on the mat, or in the mud, is not publicly known.

Tory Party members are set to vote for the next party leader in a postal ballot, with the next Conservative chief — and therefore, prime minister — set to be announced on July 24th.

At the time of reporting, Mr Johnson has not responded to Mr Hunt’s invitation for a quickie wrestle after the next leadership debate.