London: Baby Son of Pregnant Fatal Stabbing Victim Dies

The child born after pregnant 26-year-old Kelly Mary Fauvrelle was fatally stabbed in Croydon, south London, has died.

Eight-months’ pregnant Ms Fauvrelle was found with stab wounds at her home in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, in the early hours of Saturday morning and despite the efforts of emergency services, died at the scene.

Paramedics had managed to deliver the baby at Ms Fauvrelle’s home, and the child remained in a critical condition in hospital. Scotland Yard confirmed that the baby had died at 3:10am on Wednesday. Ms Fauvrelle’s family had named the boy Riley.

London’s Metropolitan Police also released on Wednesday CCTV footage of a man they wish to trace. In the CCTV and images, a man is seen walking towards Ms Fauvrelle address at around 03:15am. Just over 10 minutes later, the same man is seen running back along Raymead Avenue, away from the victim’s address, toward Colliers Water Lane. Police were called to the young mother’s address at around 3:30am.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman, who is leading the investigation, said in a statement: “This morning, we heard the sad news that Kelly’s baby son, Riley, has died in hospital. Our thoughts remain with their family.

“This tragic development makes it even more important that anyone with information comes forward as a matter of urgency. We have released footage as the next step in what has been a fast-paced, and extremely challenging investigation.

“We need to identify the man shown in the images urgently, even if only to eliminate him from our enquiries. I need to hear from anyone who knows who he is. If this is you, it is imperative that you contact my team immediately.”

The detective added that it was not clear at the present time if the attacker was known to the victim.

Police confirmed that a 37-year-old man arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder had been released with no further action. A 29-year-old man arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder has also been released and bailed to a date in August.

Anyone with any information are being advised to contact the police on the dedicated incident room number of 020 8721 4005, or ring 101 quoting CAD 1358/29 Jun. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.