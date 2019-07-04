Delingpole: German Drivers Are Displaying ‘F*** You Greta’ Bumper Stickers

German drivers have begun displaying ‘F*** you Greta’ bumper stickers in protest at the world’s most irritating and over-promoted teenage girl.

Greta Thunberg — with her distinctive pigtails and the thousand-yard stare of a girl who can actually see in the air all that evil “carbon” which is supposedly going to destroy the planet — has been feted across the mainstream media as a kind of latter-day Joan of Arc and even nominated as a candidate for a Nobel Prize.

At Glastonbury festival, next to the painting of Sir David Attenborough with a halo round his head, she was celebrated with a painted hardboard cutout with the legend ‘What She Said’.

It seems, though, that we may be fast approaching Peak Greta.

Already, her otherworldly qualities – bordering on the sinister – have become the subject of disrespectful memes.

Now even Germany – probably the most ideologically green nation on earth – appears to have had enough of Damien from the Omen’s even scarier big sister…

Über dem Auspuff steht: Fuck you Greta. Auch über dem Auspuff auf der rechten Seite. Da fühlt sich jemand betroffen und hat das eigentliche Problem nicht verstanden. ‍♂️#Klimawandel #klimakrise #nachmirdiesinnflut pic.twitter.com/M3CF8TgaT6 — Ilja (@darthELIAS) June 28, 2019

Perhaps there is hope for the world yet…