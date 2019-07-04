A Scottish 17-year-old who was suspended for filming his teacher telling him that he could not say in class that there are only two genders has been told he cannot return to his school.

The Aberdeenshire pupil, named Murray, had shared the video to social media because, according to a friend, he wanted to expose the left-progressive, anti-scientific ideologies being taught at Scottish schools, and expressed concern that telling very young children that “boys are girls and girls are boys” is “a very dangerous thing”.

The viral footage revealed that the teen had been removed from class for stating that there are only two genders, with the teacher telling him that whilst the boy was entitled to his “opinion”, he could not share it at school because “the authority” and school policy dictated that there are many genders and to assert otherwise was “not acceptable” and tantamount to discrimination.

“I know what you think, and I know what the authority thinks, I know the authority’s point of view is very clear,” the teacher is heard saying.

Murray had been suspended for one week, according to the school on grounds of sharing the footage of his teacher without his consent, later tripled to three weeks. Now, the pupil has been told that he will not be able to return to Mearns Academy to finish his education, the Evening Standard reports.

The teen told a YouTuber who goes by I, Hypocrite — who helped the original story go viral — that he and his mother had been called in for a meeting with school where he said “people higher up [in the school] said it’s not OK for me to finish my education at that school, effectively, and they told me there’s no chance I can return.”

An Aberdeenshire council spokesman told the Evening Standard: “The young man in question has not been permanently excluded from Mearns Academy, but rather at the age of 17, has reached the end of his time in compulsory education.”

“Staff from the school are working hard to ensure that the young man has a positive future placement either in further education or in an area that he chooses,” they added.

The teen told the YouTuber that he was concerned that being barred from his old school could affect him getting into another one, particularly if a prospective new school requires a previous academic reference, saying: “I’m kind of in limbo at the moment. I really don’t know what is going to happen… I’m either going to have to find a new school or go to college… but it’s definitely a big speed bump in my life at the moment.”

A crowdfunding page was set up on Monday to cover getting him into a new school and living expenses, and raised more than $2,000 — before reportedly being shut down for breaching GoFundMe’s terms of service in an unspecified manner. The page address now shows the message: “Campaign Not Found.”

“So, GoFundMe has cancelled the campaign and also banned my account. I have not been given any reason other than I violated the terms somehow. All donations were refunded,” I, Hypocrite stated.

Last year, Scotland became the first country in the world “to have LGBTI-inclusive education embedded within the curriculum”.

