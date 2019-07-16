The scandal-struck former British ambassador to Washington D.C. who left office after a series of leaks imperilled his position was himself responsible for leaks of secret intelligence, according to claims made by a newspaper.

Sir Kim Darroch, who was the British Ambassador to the United States until July 2019, resigned his position after a series of confidential diplomatic telegrams he sent criticising President Trump were leaked to the British press. But according to anonymously sourced claims published by U.S. conservative newspaper the Washington Examiner, Darroch himself leaked the sensitive information.

The newspaper claimed:

According to one current and one former U.S. government official speaking on the condition of anonymity, Darroch repeatedly leaked classified U.S. intelligence information, including highly classified information, to a journalist for a U.S.-based media outlet… one source says that the U.S. government was so alarmed by Darroch’s leaks that it launched an official investigation to find the source of the information. That source described the leaked intelligence as “very sensitive,” and suggested that exigent U.S. security concerns motivated the investigation.

Exclusive: Farage Calls Darroch a ‘Fanatical’ Europhile and ‘Globalist’ https://t.co/LlNEiJaKKo — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 12, 2019

Darroch went from being a relative unknown outside of top political circles to a household name last week after the British Mail on Sunday newspaper printed a series of leaked diplomatic messages written by Darroch where he told the British government that, in his opinion, President Trump and his administration were “inept” and “insecure”.

The diplomat resigned days later after President Trump himself responded to the messages, saying Darroch was a “pompous fool” and that the U.S. would no longer deal with him, essentially ending any hope of him continuing work in America.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage recalled meeting Darroch when he was the British ambassador to the European Union and the diplomat revealed himself to not be a neutral actor, as civil servants are often expected to be. Mr Farage revealed: “…a few minutes into the conversation, I realised that a civil servant who ought to be politically neutral was a fanatic for building the European Project and the new global order… He is a globalist.”