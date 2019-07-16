Crime Wave UK: Doctors Report Rise in ‘Punishment Stabbings’

Senior doctors in the Welsh capital of Cardiff have reported a rise in “punishment stabbings” designed to maim their victims, and that they are dealing with knife wounds almost every week.

Speaking to the BBC, Dr James Dunn of the University Hospital of Wales in the regional British city said hospital staff were seeing “people stabbed in limbs over arteries” in attacks reminiscent of “the days of punishment beatings in Northern Ireland with kneecappings.”

“All of us feel like we’re seeing more knife crime,” he said — as well as a new phenomenon he referred to as “spoking”.

“Spoking is where you use a very thin spoke of a wheel [to stab someone],” the physician explained.

“The wound isn’t obviously dangerous when first performed but clearly a spoke that’s six to eight inches long into the heart or liver is significant and as fatal as a zombie knife or kitchen knife,” he warned.

South Wales Chief Constable Matt Jukes said that there was “still a margin of difference between where we are and the bigger cities in the UK” and that that’s how he wanted things to stay, but that so-called “county lines” drugs gangs were extending their tendrils into the wider country from the major urban centres.

Jukes suggested that it would be difficult for his force to arrest its way out of the problem, as the BBC put it, because “we can do that tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow [but] sadly there will be another young lad coming up from London with another rucksack full of drugs to the streets.”

The BBC also spoke to a family from “war-torn Somalia” whose 18-year-old son died after being stabbed 21 times in June, who expressed shock that this could happen in what they thought was “a more peaceful country”.

In March, Breitbart London reported that some Somali migrant mothers in London are actually sending their sons back to the African country, to keep them from being sucked into the violent drugs gangs which blight the multicultural capital.

