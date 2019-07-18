Dozens of British politicians including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and London mayor Sadiq Khan have signed an open letter produced by the Soros-funded HOPE Not Hate group, accusing U.S. President Donald Trump of “blatant racism” against “Congresswomen of Colour”.

The letter, addressed to Democrat politicians Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib — known collectively as “The Squad” — is introduced by HOPE Not Hate with a forthright declaration that “Donald Trump is racist – we all know that.”

“Now he’s targeting Congresswomen of colour by telling them to ‘go home’,” the self-described “anti-fascist” group alleged, referring to tweets in which President Trump criticised “Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe… viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” and asked why they don’t “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came [and then] come back and show us how it is done.”

“The Squad” are all U.S. citizens, although Congresswoman Omar is originally from Somalia, which is widely regarded as a failed state.

To Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. We are disgusted by Donald Trump’s attack on you. His blatant, unashamed racism has appalled people around the world. You embody the best of America. Its diversity is its strength. Thank you for showing the world that America can still provide leadership to be proud of, even when the White House has abdicated that role. We stand in solidarity with you.

Hard-left Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn — who has described Hamas and Hezbollah as “friends”, implied Jews do not understand “English irony”, and been embroiled in ongoing antisemitism scandals throughout his leadership — was among dozens of British politicians reported to have signed the letter, in a move likely to prove highly damaging to British-American relations if he ever becomes Prime Minister.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London who fought hard for figures including the Nation of Islam’s antisemitic, anti-white racist Louis Farrakhan to be allowed to enter Britain in his previous career as a human rights lawyer, also signed, adding that “Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, represent hope for the future” in a separate Facebook post.

“Their home is America, but their message crosses borders,” he gushed.

WATCH | @SadiqKhan declares @realDonaldTrump unwelcome in Britain but was happy to fight for anti-Semite, anti-white racist homophobe Louis Farrakhan to enter the country during his time representing extremist group, Nation of Islam. Good to see where his priorities lie! 👍 pic.twitter.com/HjvmRiEO0s — Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) June 3, 2019

President Trump, for his part, has seems undeterred by the left-liberal backlash against his comments, insisting that his tweets “were NOT racist” and that, in fact, it is “The Squad” who have been “spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician in the House or Senate… Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist & public shouting of the F…word, among many other terrible things”.

Our Country is Free, Beautiful and Very Successful. If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

