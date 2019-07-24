German MP: PM BoJo Bad News for Merkel and Berlin Establishment

German populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) MP Petr Bystron has predicted that new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be good for the UK, but bad for the German establishment.

In a statement released Tuesday, Mr Bystron, who serves as AfD speaker for foreign policy in the Bundestag, said: “Thanks to the stubborn intransigence of the Merkel government, we will now get a hard-core Leave proponent as PM in Downing Street, who will presumably strive for a No-Deal Brexit on All Hallows’ Eve 2019.”

“While Angela Merkel insists on offending the U.S. President and proclaiming her solidarity with AOC’s [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s] radical left-wing in the USA, Boris Johnson will presumably revitalise the Special Relationship between the White House and Downing Street, to the benefit of the UK and at the expense of the EU,” he added.

‘Does He Have the Courage to Deliver?’: Reactions to Johnson’s Leadership Victory https://t.co/p9pnji9yYL — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 23, 2019

Bystron added that it would be the German taxpayers who suffer, noting a study that claimed the German automotive industry could lose as many as 18,000 jobs in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

“While Deutsche Bank cuts staff and Frankfurt suffers from the Euro crisis, the City of London could become the next banking haven, with low taxes and regulations,” he said.

The comments come after Bystron told Breitbart London last November that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s attitude toward Brexit negotiations had led to the bad deal former Prime Minister Theresa May had been unable to pass through parliament.

“While Theresa May tried valiantly to reach a compromise solution with Berlin and Brussels, Angela Merkel said two years ago there could be ‘No cherry-picking’ in Brexit negotiations,” he said.

Following his leadership win this week, several prominent world leaders have also expressed optimism for Johnson as leader of the British government, including U.S. President Donald Trump who declared: “He will be great!”

Trump Welcomes Prime Minister Boris Johnson: ‘He Will Be Great!’ https://t.co/T63tmFUPS3 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 23, 2019

Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage, however, was more cautious stating that he would like to see an alliance between his party and the Tories but would not shy away from taking on the new prime minister.

“I’ve said all the way through this: ‘If Boris wants to have a fight with me then someone hold my jacket.’ That’s fine. I’ll have a punch-up with him any day you like. But if he does that, if he chooses to see me as a political enemy, he can’t win. So it’s up to him,” Farage said.