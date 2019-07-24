Prime Minister Johnson Clears out Cabinet, Makes Fresh Appointments

Ministers and candidates for Cabinet are set to walk through the door of 10 Downing Street as Prime Minister Boris Johnson appoints his government.

A dozen ministers have already been fired or resigned. As well as Remainers leaving government, some Brexiteers, a number of which who backed May’s deal or Johnson’s leadership rival Jeremy Hunt, have also exited the Cabinet on Wednesday, as Breitbart London has reported.

According to Sky News, there is not one minister left in Cabinet who was appointed by former Tory Prime Minister David Cameron in 2010, following today’s firings and resignations.

The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg remarked that “This is officially the biggest clear out of Cabinet without a change of party in power — more than half of them gone — [this is] not a reshuffle it’s a new government.”

This is officially the biggest clear out of Cabinet without a change of party in power – more than half of them gone – not a reshuffle it’s a new govt — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) July 24, 2019

Media has been speculating the composition of Boris’s top table of ministers, with it being expected to be comprised of between half to two-thirds of Brexiteers.

This liveblog is being updated as Cabinet appointments are announced. Stay tuned for updates…

UPDATE 8:15pm — Theresa Villiers becomes environment secretary, Matt Hancock Retains his role as health secretary

As the appointments continue, Ms Villiers has become the fourth Vote Leave campaigner and seventh Brexit supporter to be given a role in Mr Johnson’s government.

UPDATE 7:25pm — Ben Wallace has been appointed as defence secretary, Liz Truss international trade secretary

With a military background, the Johnson ally is taking over from Jeremy Hunt.

The Rt Hon Ben Wallace @BWallaceMP has been appointed Secretary of State @DefenceHQ pic.twitter.com/2eWYsx1lSj — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 24, 2019

While Liz Truss has become international trade secretary.

The Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss @trussliz has been appointed Secretary of State @tradegovuk and President of the Board of Trade pic.twitter.com/3MHm9tabNd — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 24, 2019

UPDATE 7:20pm — Michael Gove has been appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Taking over from David Lidington, Mr Gove has become the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, a senior Cabinet office role and effectively a minister without portfolio.

UPDATE 7:05pm — Stephen Barclay maintains job as Brexit secretary

The third Brexit secretary appointed originally under Mrs May, Mr Barclay reportedly got into a heated conversation with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, telling the French bureaucrat five times that Mrs May’s soft Brexit withdrawal treaty was “dead”.

The Rt Hon Stephen Barclay @SteveBarclay is Secretary of State @DExEUgov pic.twitter.com/atiuJ5MF67 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 24, 2019

UPDATE 6:55pm — Dominic Raab appointed foreign secretary, first secretary of state

Taking over from Jeremy Hunt, this would be a return for Mr Raab to the Cabinet. Formerly the Brexit secretary, Mr Raab resigned from government over Mrs May’s handling of Brexit. Like Ms Patel, Mr Raab is considered one of the more right-wing candidates and also comes from the Vote Leave campaign.

Also appointed first secretary of state, Mr Raab is the de facto deputy prime minister.

UPDATE 6:45pm — Priti Patel appointed home secretary

Taking over from Mr Javid, recently appointed chancellor of the exchequer, it would see a return of Ms Patel to the government. The minister was fired in 2017 from her role as the international development secretary by Theresa May for meeting with Israeli officials whilst on holiday without informing the prime minister.

Ms Patel formerly campaigned with Boris Johnson with Vote Leave in 2016; it is expected that Mr Johnson will appoint a number of Vote Leave alumni to the Cabinet and other rolls.

Earlier, Breitbart London reported that Dominic Cummings, one of the architects of the Vote Leave campaign, became Mr Johnson’s senior advisor, while VL’s Robert Oxley and James Starkie have joined the Number 10 media team.

Liz Truss, who had been vying for the role of chancellor, was seen entering Number 10.

UPDATE 6:36pm — Sajid Javid appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer

It was confirmed that the first appointment is that of Sajid Javid, formerly the home secretary, who has been appointed chancellor of the exchequer, taking over from Philip Hammond, the Remain-supporter who resigned earlier today.

Mr Javid and Liz Truss were both said to be vying for the role. Mr Javid was the first minister to be seen going into Downing Street, signalling he was in line for a top role. The minister had “reluctantly” voted Remain in the 2016 referendum, and now says he fully backs the Tory government pledge to take the UK out of the EU.

Deeply honoured to be appointed Chancellor by PM @BorisJohnson. Looking forward to working with @hmtreasury to prepare for leaving the EU, unifying our country and priming our economy for the incredible opportunities that lie ahead. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 24, 2019

Followed by Mr Javid into Number 10 was Priti Patel and Dominic Raab, both formerly from the government, suggesting that shortly, there will be announcements that they will have been returned to the frontbench, as well.

Others seen entering Number 10 are Michael Gove, Stephen Barclay, and Ben Wallace, a long-time ally of Johnson.