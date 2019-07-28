Singer-songwriter Paloma Faith joined with the #NotMyPrimeMinister protest against Boris Johnson on social media by sharing a rambling screed suggesting she would rather have a cross-dressing black lesbian woman who has AIDS, got an abortion at 16, and has been deported to head the British government.

Ms Faith, a coach on the BBC’s The Voice UK programme who won Best British Female Solo Artist at the 2015 BRIT Awards, is from the London borough of Hackney, a solidly left-wing area which has been represented in Parliament by Labour’s controversial Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott for some years.

The 38-year-old was evidently unhappy with the recent elevation of Tory politician Boris Johnson to the office of Prime Minister, responding to the news by sharing a picture of a poster listing all the characteristics she would prefer in a national leader and ending with a simple “#FckBoris” [sic] on Twitter.

“I want a dyke for Prime Minister. I want a person with AIDS for Prime Minister. I want a Prime Minister that had an abortion at sixteen,” the bizarre bulletin begins.

“I want a Prime Minister who has stood in line at the Job Centre and has been unemployed and laid off and sexually harassed and gaybashed and deported,” it continues.

“I want a black woman for Prime Minister. I want someone who crossdresses and has done drugs and has been in therapy. I want someone who has committed civil disobedience.”

“Moving and true”, Ms Faith posted alongside her image of the poster, along with the hashtag “#NotMyPrimeMinister”.

