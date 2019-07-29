Delingpole: Leftist Bullies Make Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Delete Tweet Praising Boris Johnson

Boris The Rock Johnson
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson may need to change his nickname.

The actor, producer and professional wrestler has been caught performing a humiliating and craven reverse ferret when he deleted a tweet praising his ‘namesake’ – Britain’s new prime minister Boris Johnson.

His original tweet went:

“Breaking: PM Boris Johnson is in fact my cousin [though we clearly look more like twins].

“Jokes aside, PM did say something in his speech I liked – ‘the people are our bosses’.

100% agree. The people/audience/consumer will always matter most. #ourboss.”

But a quarter of an hour’s worth of attacks from the usual leftist suspects, the Rock quickly turned to jello and deleted his tweet.

He replaced it with this abject climb-down:

As one disappointed fan commented:

Weak indeed.

Now all we need to do is work on that new nickname. ‘The Sponge’ has a nice, squishy feel about it. I also like my friend Toby Young’s ‘The Invertebrate.’.

But I think my favourite at the moment is simply ‘The Cuck’.

.

