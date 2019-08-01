An 18-year-old Afghan migrant is not at risk of deportation despite being found guilty of sexually assaulting three people, including a 14-year-old girl.

The Afghan teen was found guilty of the assaults earlier this week in the Criminal Court of Fontainebleau after being arrested only days earlier for the sex attacks that took place over a four day period in June, La Republique de Seine et Marne reports.

The attacks took place between the 16th and 19th of June in the park of the Château de Fontainebleau and saw the Afghan asylum seeker rushing towards his female victims and demanding sexual favours in broken English and French while groping them sexually.

The assault against the 14-year-old girl was said to be especially heinous with the Afghan touching her genitals and other parts of her body with his mouth and hands after jumping on her.

Each victim fled the park after being assaulted and eventually police placed surveillance in the park and caught the teen. Two of the victims were able to identify the Afghan despite his denials of the crimes.

After finding the migrant guilty of the sex attacks, he was sentenced to just one year in prison and no deportation order, despite the prosecutor asking for two years in prison followed by a five-year entry ban to France.

The verdict in the case comes only days after an incident at a French pool that saw a pair of migrants from Moldova brutally beaten and nearly lynched by a mob after they allegedly sexually assaulted underage girls.

Earlier this month, a Syrian asylum seeker was also arrested in connection with the rape and murder of 24-year-old Johanna Blanes, a young mother with a slight mental disability.

Sources close to the investigation claimed Ms Blanes had been strangled and brutally beaten in the head and neck.