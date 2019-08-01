Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is announcing its first 150 Parliamentary candidates in the coming days, and named the first fifty this morning in a list seen by Breitbart London which includes a former Labour party politician, a Sikh temple leader, and a Tory constituency chairwoman.

The new names of Brexit Party members who will challenge Westminster seats for the party when the next general election comes — which could be as far away as 2022 but many in Westminster believe could be within months — follows a campaign launch at the end of June where party leader Nigel Farage took to the stage before 100 seated candidates.

The party hailed the new candidates as experienced and “highly competent” individuals who had real world, rather than “Westminster bubble” experience. Party chairman Richard Tice said the selection showed Brexit would “restore common sense and confidence in Westminster.”

WATCH: Nigel Farage Exclusive: I Can Be Boris Johnson’s Best Friend or Worst Enemy… It’s up to Himhttps://t.co/bfcB9Vvs64 pic.twitter.com/bXut1eegMv — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 24, 2019

Brexit leader Nigel Farage meanwhile noted the political situation his candidates were preparing to face, when he reflected on the backsliding already seen by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Farage said: “With Boris Johnson already watering down Brexit, and looking to bounce the country into an early general election, trust is now the key issue in British politics.

“Our great candidates will not stand for Mrs May’s treaty being repackaged, it is still the worst deal in history and a betrayal of leave voters. That’s why we are ready to fight in every seat to secure the Brexit that 17.4m voted for.”

Teacher and former Labour leader of Rochdale council Colin Lambert was one of the 50 named this morning. He was one of a group of councillors who defected en-masse from Labour to the Brexiteers last month and revealed that while he had supported Labour for 40 years, he believed “they have let down our city and people by ignoring the democratic decision to leave the EU.”

Standing in Wolverhampton will be Raj Singh Chaggar, a leader at a local Sikh temple and chartered accountant who arrived in the United Kingdom aged 18 months in 1968. He explained why he’d left the Conservatives to fight for Brexit, remarking: “it is clear to me that the Tories have let us down and only The Brexit Party can deliver on the referendum result and build a bright post-Brexit future for the UK.”

Exclusive: Farage Vows to 'Replace the British Conservative Party' If Boris Betrays #Brexit https://t.co/ATCWlx0s2y — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 14, 2019

Paulette Furse, who will stand in Sevenoaks and was formerly a Conservative local party chairman echoed the doubt over whether the Tories could deliver Brexit, even under Boris Johnson. She said: “I no longer believe the Tories can deliver a clean Brexit and respect our democracy.

“Politics is broken and the two-party system is no longer serving our area. Local issues are ignored, with no high-speed fibre broadband in remote areas and high street shops stifled by high rates.”

The success, or not, of the Brexit Party may depend heavily on the leadership of newly installed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. While the Brexit Party rode a wave of popularity as a new party while the Conservatives were led by the remain-supporting Theresa May, their polling has taken a beating since Boris Johnson took over, promising to deliver Brexit.

Yet with just 90 days to go until the United Kingdom is promised to leave the European Union on October 31st 2019, doubts are mounting over whether Johnson will deliver on his Brexit “do or die” promise.

Brexit leader Farage is filling the role of holding Johnson’s feet to the fire, however, having already warned that he could “take out” Boris Johnson if he betrayed Brexit. These fears were amplified this week after Mr Johnson suggested the United Kingdom could remain in the European Union Customs Union for years to come, leading Mr Farage to note “the watering down of Boris’s Brexit” was already beginning.

Has your area been announced? The full list so far is below:

Amber Valley – Anna Louisa Bailey

Ashfield – Martin Daubney

Birmingham, Northfield – Owen David Prew

Bishop Auckland – Nick Brown

Blackpool South – David Brown

Bradford South – Kulvinder Singh Manik

Burnley – Stewart Ian Scott

Burton – Dale Prime

Carlisle – Rob Rimmer

Chesham and Amersham – Steven Kent

Crewe and Nantwich – Matthew Peter Wood

Devizes – Daniel Day-Robinson

Don Valley – Paul Alan Whitehurst

Doncaster Central – Surjit Singh Duhre

Dudley North – Rupert James Graham Lowe

Dudley South – Paul Brothwood

Dundee West – Stuart Waiton

Esher and Walton – Axel Robert Thill

Forest of Dean – Sam Norton

Great Yarmouth – Adrian Paul Myers

Harlow – Neil Greaves

Hartlepool – Ken Hodcroft

Heywood and Middleton – Colin William Lambert

Houghton and Sunderland South – Kevin Yuill

Hyndburn – Gregory Butt

Leicester East – Jack Collier

Mansfield – Kate (Kathryn Rita) Allsop

Montgomeryshire – Oliver Lewis

Nuneaton – Deeanne Clarke

Penistone and Stocksbridge – John Charles Booker

Plymouth, Moor View – Peter Agambar

Redcar – Jacqueline Cummins

Redditch – Jordan Lake

Rother Valley – Allen Cowles

Scarborough and Whitby – Robert Andersen

Scunthorpe – Jeremy James Gorman

Sevenoaks – Paulette Furse

Sherwood – David Robert Dodds

Southampton, Itchen – Alexandra Phillips

Stoke-on-Trent Central – Dr Tariq Mahood

Stoke-on-Trent North – Daniel Rudd

Stoke-on-Trent South – Ian Thomas Brassington

Sunderland Central – Viral Parikh

Telford – Elaine Catherine Adams

Thirsk and Malton – Aleshea Westwood

Torfaen – David Gwyn Thomas

Wakefield – Robert Bashforth

Walsall North – Stephen Harry Petty

Waveney – Robert Rowland

Wolverhampton South East – Raj Chaggar