Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is announcing its first 150 Parliamentary candidates in the coming days, and named the first fifty this morning in a list seen by Breitbart London which includes a former Labour party politician, a Sikh temple leader, and a Tory constituency chairwoman.
The new names of Brexit Party members who will challenge Westminster seats for the party when the next general election comes — which could be as far away as 2022 but many in Westminster believe could be within months — follows a campaign launch at the end of June where party leader Nigel Farage took to the stage before 100 seated candidates.
The party hailed the new candidates as experienced and “highly competent” individuals who had real world, rather than “Westminster bubble” experience. Party chairman Richard Tice said the selection showed Brexit would “restore common sense and confidence in Westminster.”
Brexit leader Nigel Farage meanwhile noted the political situation his candidates were preparing to face, when he reflected on the backsliding already seen by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Farage said: “With Boris Johnson already watering down Brexit, and looking to bounce the country into an early general election, trust is now the key issue in British politics.
“Our great candidates will not stand for Mrs May’s treaty being repackaged, it is still the worst deal in history and a betrayal of leave voters. That’s why we are ready to fight in every seat to secure the Brexit that 17.4m voted for.”
Teacher and former Labour leader of Rochdale council Colin Lambert was one of the 50 named this morning. He was one of a group of councillors who defected en-masse from Labour to the Brexiteers last month and revealed that while he had supported Labour for 40 years, he believed “they have let down our city and people by ignoring the democratic decision to leave the EU.”
Standing in Wolverhampton will be Raj Singh Chaggar, a leader at a local Sikh temple and chartered accountant who arrived in the United Kingdom aged 18 months in 1968. He explained why he’d left the Conservatives to fight for Brexit, remarking: “it is clear to me that the Tories have let us down and only The Brexit Party can deliver on the referendum result and build a bright post-Brexit future for the UK.”
Paulette Furse, who will stand in Sevenoaks and was formerly a Conservative local party chairman echoed the doubt over whether the Tories could deliver Brexit, even under Boris Johnson. She said: “I no longer believe the Tories can deliver a clean Brexit and respect our democracy.
“Politics is broken and the two-party system is no longer serving our area. Local issues are ignored, with no high-speed fibre broadband in remote areas and high street shops stifled by high rates.”
The success, or not, of the Brexit Party may depend heavily on the leadership of newly installed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. While the Brexit Party rode a wave of popularity as a new party while the Conservatives were led by the remain-supporting Theresa May, their polling has taken a beating since Boris Johnson took over, promising to deliver Brexit.
Yet with just 90 days to go until the United Kingdom is promised to leave the European Union on October 31st 2019, doubts are mounting over whether Johnson will deliver on his Brexit “do or die” promise.
Brexit leader Farage is filling the role of holding Johnson’s feet to the fire, however, having already warned that he could “take out” Boris Johnson if he betrayed Brexit. These fears were amplified this week after Mr Johnson suggested the United Kingdom could remain in the European Union Customs Union for years to come, leading Mr Farage to note “the watering down of Boris’s Brexit” was already beginning.
Has your area been announced? The full list so far is below:
Amber Valley – Anna Louisa Bailey
Ashfield – Martin Daubney
Birmingham, Northfield – Owen David Prew
Bishop Auckland – Nick Brown
Blackpool South – David Brown
Bradford South – Kulvinder Singh Manik
Burnley – Stewart Ian Scott
Burton – Dale Prime
Carlisle – Rob Rimmer
Chesham and Amersham – Steven Kent
Crewe and Nantwich – Matthew Peter Wood
Devizes – Daniel Day-Robinson
Don Valley – Paul Alan Whitehurst
Doncaster Central – Surjit Singh Duhre
Dudley North – Rupert James Graham Lowe
Dudley South – Paul Brothwood
Dundee West – Stuart Waiton
Esher and Walton – Axel Robert Thill
Forest of Dean – Sam Norton
Great Yarmouth – Adrian Paul Myers
Harlow – Neil Greaves
Hartlepool – Ken Hodcroft
Heywood and Middleton – Colin William Lambert
Houghton and Sunderland South – Kevin Yuill
Hyndburn – Gregory Butt
Leicester East – Jack Collier
Mansfield – Kate (Kathryn Rita) Allsop
Montgomeryshire – Oliver Lewis
Nuneaton – Deeanne Clarke
Penistone and Stocksbridge – John Charles Booker
Plymouth, Moor View – Peter Agambar
Redcar – Jacqueline Cummins
Redditch – Jordan Lake
Rother Valley – Allen Cowles
Scarborough and Whitby – Robert Andersen
Scunthorpe – Jeremy James Gorman
Sevenoaks – Paulette Furse
Sherwood – David Robert Dodds
Southampton, Itchen – Alexandra Phillips
Stoke-on-Trent Central – Dr Tariq Mahood
Stoke-on-Trent North – Daniel Rudd
Stoke-on-Trent South – Ian Thomas Brassington
Sunderland Central – Viral Parikh
Telford – Elaine Catherine Adams
Thirsk and Malton – Aleshea Westwood
Torfaen – David Gwyn Thomas
Wakefield – Robert Bashforth
Walsall North – Stephen Harry Petty
Waveney – Robert Rowland
Wolverhampton South East – Raj Chaggar
