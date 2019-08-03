Delingpole: Exposed? Soros on List of Mega-Rich Extinction Rebellion Backers

An anonymous source claims to have extracted lots of documents from Extinction Rebellion’s computer database and has put them up online.

The documents, if genuine, seem to have been exposed through carelessness on the part of Extinction Rebellion, not a computer hack. Anyway, Paul Homewood has been filleting some of the best bits and here is what he has found.

If verified, this confirms Extinction Rebellion is disturbingly flush and well-funded: over £1 million raised this year, half of it still unspent, according to the documents.

Major donors are said to include — inevitably — George Soros; Vivienne Westwood’s son Joe Corre (the saucy underwear and dildo tycoon, worth $48 million); the European Climate Foundation (which funnels money from far-left American philanthropic foundations to European climate projects); Greenpeace; the far-left Tides Foundation; and a little known Swiss asset management company, called Furka Holdings, founded by a banker with Russian links, which gave £50,000.

Another of their previously revealed donors is the popular beat combo Radiohead.

Here are some of things that the eco-fascist protest group has achieved for its sponsors so far:

Prevented a man from saying goodbye to his dying father because their roadblock prevented him getting to hospital in time.

Exposed the police to ridicule after one officer was filmed skateboarding to show how down with the green kidz he was during a protest at which Extinction Rebellion had blocked an entire London bridge by turning it into a mini-Glastonbury.

Cost the taxpayer at least£16 million for extra policing, plus untold millions more for the cost of dealing with the 1200 Extinction Rebellion activists arrested in 11 days of protests.

Threatened to ruin the summer holidays of thousands of travellers with a plan (happily nixed) to use drones to shut down Heathrow Airport.

Cost London businesses upwards of £12 million in lost revenues.

Short of actually killing someone – they claim to be non-violent, though let’s see how long that one lasts – it’s hard to imagine what Extinction Rebellion could do that they haven’t done already to show what very nasty pieces of work they are.

So why would anyone wish to give such a wickedly unpleasant organisation money?

One reason, perhaps, is the gulf between how Extinction Rebellion presents its aims publicly and what it actually believes privately.

As was noted in a recent report by Richard Walton – former head of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter-Terrorism Command – Extinction Rebellion is a hard-left extremist organisation with anti-Semitic associations.

“Those encountering Extinction Rebellion should be under no illusions about just how destabilising and extremist their agenda is. Not only is it unclear how their three formal demands could realistically be satisfied, but also it appears unlikely that their actions would end even if government committed to trying to implement them. The words of Extinction Rebellion’s founders and its posts on social media make clear that the objective is system change. This means bringing down our existing democratic system—which several of the campaign’s leading figures hold in contempt—and causing rapid economic disaster for the country. The proponents of this course of action have no serious explanations for how the country would function if their demands were implemented.”

But remarkably Extinction Rebellion’s public image remains quite favourable.

At a conference held in the City of London recently by the health insurance group Aviva, for example, one of the speakers was the communications director of Extinction Rebellion. He urged the City audience to whistleblow their companies’ strategic plans to Extinction Rebellion who would post them online: his explanation being that the climate emergency is so much greater than we’ve been told by our lying governments that this kind of economic sabotage is vital to our survival. Several of the conference attendees cheered.

I haven’t seen this reported by Aviva or written up elsewhere. But I expect that Aviva is far from the only woke corporate institution suffering from this kind of cognitive dissonance – giving oxygen space and uncritical enthusiasm to people who are, au fond, its sworn enemies hell bent on destroying the entire economic system whence it derives its business model.

Extinction Rebellion represents the most extreme end of the green movement which sees economic growth as an unsustainable evil and Western industrial civilisation as something which must necessarily be destroyed if the world is to enjoy any kind of future.

If its view of the world sounds slightly unhinged that’s probably because it is unhinged.

There is little if any scientific evidence to support its deranged world view; yet its conviction that it is right, that indeed it has a monopoly on truth, is as strong as any doomsday cult’s.

It spells out what it believes very clearly in this private briefing document, which lists its aims and describes its philosophy:

To show to radical people (and internationally) that it is possible to have an “impossible” plan and carry out a rebellion – however small (or large!) and thus increase the “overton window” of acceptable discourse on the ecological crisis. To create a national conversation about the ecological crisis and climate breakdown – including that our families/communities/society and state are facing existential threat. This includes to discuss our demands with the government/ political parties (see below). Also to support further uprisings to demand change off the back of the door we open. To build structure, community and test prototypes in preparation for the coming structural collapse of the regimes of western “democracies” – now seen as inevitable due to stored up crisis. Thus preparing a foundation to transform society and resist fascism / other extremes. This includes creating Rising from the Wreckage- a Citizens Assembly based on sortition



Our overall ambition is an international rebellion that helps humanity to turn quickly onto a course that is compatible with life on earth. However we are unattached to this outcome, we also make these valiant efforts, to lead an honourable life in this time of grief, destruction and unravelling.

It’s their way or the highway – or so these people believe. But if they get their way — and they are perfectly sincere about their aims: this isn’t a game — then it will be the end of Western civilisation as we know it. The costs of heating or cooling homes will rocket; travel will become prohibitively expensive (and possibly, in some cases, illegal; standards of living will plummet; the children of the future (whom greenies so love to invoke) will be poorer than their forebears; state regulation will become increasingly totalitarian; resources will be rationed by the government rather than distributed by the market; still more old people will die in fuel poverty.

Perhaps the rich people alleged to be funding these eco-fascists imagine that they will be exempt — that they will form part of some kind of privileged Nomenklatura who can carry on living their privileged lifestyle as before.

Which makes their green virtue-signalling even more disgusting, slimy and hypocritical, doesn’t it?