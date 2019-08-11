A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly running over a police officer with his own patrol vehicle in Birmingham.

The officer was following a stolen Range Rover Sport down Moorcroft Road in the south Birmingham suburb Moseley at 4:45pm on Saturday. When the officer attempted to arrest the suspected car thief, he was “violently assaulted and punched to the ground” before the suspect stole the patrol car, running the policeman over, according to The Guardian.

West Midlands police said that the suspect drove the police vehicle for another mile before abandoning it and stealing another vehicle, until officers were able to apprehend, Taser, and arrest him.

Police confirmed Saturday that they had arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of the attempted murder of a police officer, and a 24-year-old man had also been arrested for car theft.

Priti Patel MP

The officer was taken to hospital after the attack and underwent surgery after suffering injuries to his pelvis and head. West Midlands Police released an update on Sunday morning on the officer’s condition: “Our injured officer underwent surgery last night and thankfully his condition isn’t life threatening. He’s due to return to theatre later today. We don’t know his long-term prognosis at this stage and our best wishes remain with him and his family at this difficult time.”

Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Boycott said in a statement: “This is a shocking attack in which a member of our police family has been seriously hurt while trying to detain a crime suspect.

“Attacks on our officers and staff won’t be tolerated and we will always seek the toughest possible criminal justice outcome for offenders.”

Home secretary Priti Patel, whose Home Office oversees the UK’s police forces, called the attack “sickening”, adding: “My thoughts are with the officer and his family. I wish him a good recovery and I am being kept informed of the situation following this attack.”

The attack on the Midlands police officer came days after London Metropolitan Police officer Stuart Outten was left with head and hand injuries following a “brutal” machete attack after a traffic stop of a motor offences suspect in east London.

It was also the third day of violence for Birmingham, which saw a machete and gun attack on Friday night, and a fatal drive-by shooting on Thursday night.