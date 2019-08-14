Illegal Migrant Uber Eats Delivery Man Arrested for Rape

A 26-year-old illegal migrant was arrested in Bordeaux this week after being accused of raping a woman while working as a delivery man for Uber Eats.

The Bangladeshi illegal is suspected of raping a 22-year-old student in Paris earlier this month after she had ordered food using the Uber Eats app at around 3:05 am after getting home from being out, Le Parisien reports.

The man arrived at the woman’s apartment building a short time later and noticed that she was groggy as she had previously taken a sleeping pill. Noticing this, he is said to have forced his way in and raped the woman in her apartment before leaving and fleeing the area.

After the woman contacted police to report the sex attack, officers arrived on the scene and found a glove belonging to the attacker and were able to match a sample fingerprint from the glove to the Bangladeshi man.

A source close to the case claims the man bragged to his friends about the incident and even took a picture of the victim. The family of the migrant, however, were not impressed by his behaviour and worked with police to find him.

Uber Eats also worked with police to track down the man who was caught in Bordeaux this week, attempting to board a bus to Spain in an effort to escape French authorities.

The case is not the first time Uber has had to deal with rape accusations against its drivers or deliverymen. A lawsuit from 2017 claimed that thousands of Uber passengers had been sexually assaulted, harassed, or raped by Uber drivers.

In December of that same year, another Uber driver in Lebanon was accused of not only raping a 30-year-old British female diplomat but murdering her as well.

Earlier this year in London, a man pretending to be an Uber driver kidnapped, robbed, and raped a woman after tricking her into thinking he was the driver she had ordered.

