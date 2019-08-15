Man from Malmo, Sweden, Arrested for Bombing in Denmark

Swedish police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the multicultural Swedish city of Malmö in connection with the recent bombing of a Tax Board office in Denmark.

Police officer Tony Pallon of the regional investigation unit at the Police Region South said that the 22-year-old was arrested this week and that investigators are searching for another man, aged 23, in connection with the attack, broadcaster SVT reports.

“We have arrested a 22-year-old Swedish man, and are calling for a 23-year-old Swedish man internationally. They are suspected of the explosion at the Tax Board,” police chief Jörgen Bergen Skov added.

While no motive has emerged for the bombing, the wanted 23-year-old is said to have been nominated as a candidate for the far-left Vänsterpartiet (Left Party), formerly the Communist Party of Sweden, as a local municipal candidate in a prior election.

Earlier this year, a Swedish court found a far-left extremist guilty of illegal weapons offences after a cache of semi-automatic AR-15 rifles was found in a storage unit last year along with police uniforms and other materials.

The explosion at the Tax Board office in Copenhagen, which occurred on the 6th of August, saw heavy damage to the facade of the building but only one person injured, with the two cleaners who were inside the building able to escape without harm.

A second explosion occurred at a police station in Copenhagen several days later but investigators say that so far there is no indication the two incidents are related.

In 2017, Danish MPs belonging to the populist Danish People’s Party (DF) advocated for a stronger border with neighbouring Sweden, citing the growth and threat of radical Islamic extremism there.

“We must have border controls at all Danish borders – including against Sweden,” DF politician Martin Henriksen said.

