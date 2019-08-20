Server in Paris No-Go Suburb Murdered Over Sandwich

A server in the no-go Paris suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis was murdered by a customer who was allegedly unhappy at how long it took him to make a sandwich.

The fatal shooting occurred in Noisy-le-Grand at around 9 pm Friday at the restaurant Le Mistral in the evening, with witnesses and restaurant staff saying that the alleged gunman took out his weapon and shot a waiter after complaining that the preparation of his food was taking too long, Franceinfo reports.

The 28-year-old victim was initially shot in the shoulder but died soon after the shooting, even though emergency responders were able to get to the scene relatively quickly.

Man Found Dead in Car Riddled with Bullets in French No-Go Zone https://t.co/INoAIfamus — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 15, 2018

The gunman, believed to be around 30-years-old, was still on the run as of the following week and investigators say they have not discovered the weapon used in the shooting either.

Brigitte Marsigny, Mayor of Noisy-le-Grand, gave her sympathies to the family of the victim and said, “We can not stigmatize the neighbourhood from this unfortunate event.” According to newspaper Le Parisien, local business people were divided on the “quality of life” in the area.

The incident is just the latest shocking crime to occur in the notorious Seine-Saint-Denis area, which also boasts a large illegal migrant population with some reports claiming as many as 20 percent of the population are illegals.

Over the last three years alone, the area has seen a number of especially violent crimes including a man who had his gold teeth ripped out last year during a robbery, and another man found dead in a car riddled with bullet holes.

Former French Secretary of State Latest to Warn of Rise of Destabilising Violence https://t.co/54jH8VXZqf — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 8, 2018

Earlier this year, a Sri Lankan migrant living in the area was sentenced in court for brutally abusing his wife and applying superglue to her genitals.

Former French secretary of state Philippe de Villiers spoke out about the situation in the suburbs last year saying, “If the suburbs give rise to further and even more violent uprisings, we will have no way to face them: we lack the means, we lack the men. This is the reality of the French political situation.”