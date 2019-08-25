U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson have predicted “fantastic mini-deals” and “a very big trade deal” after Brexit at a G7 meeting, with the American saying he believes the Tory MP is “the right man” to deliver it.

“He needs no advice. He’s the right man for the job, I’ve been saying that for a long time,” the American leader told reporters when asked if he had any advice for his British counterpart at a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

“Didn’t make your predecessor very happy,” he added in reference to Theresa May, looking across the table to Johnson with a grin, “but I’ve been saying that for a long time. He’s the right man for the job.”

“You’re on message there!” joked the British prime minister, winning a laugh from the American delegation.

“I’m very grateful for that and we’re looking forward to having some pretty comprehensive talks about how to take forward the [British-American] relationship in all sorts of ways, particularly on trade. We’re very excited about that,” Johnson added.

The U.S. President had been less supportive of former Remain voter Theresa May as Prime Minister, criticising her timid approach to negotiations with the EU and indicating that the Brexit-in-name-only agreement she was seeking would preclude any meaningful enhancement of British-American commerce, as the bloc would retain most of its control over British trade policy.

On the subject trade, the U.S. President said “very good trade talks” were underway, predicting a “very big trade deal, bigger than we’ve ever had with the UK” without the “anchor” of EU control over trade policy weighing the British government down.

There seems little doubt that a truly comprehensive British-American trade agreement would take some time, which the Trump administration may not have as it gears up for the 2020 presidential elections — but it seems that there is a strategy in place to agree what can be agreed as swiftly as possible, with the President alluding to “Lots of fantastic mini-deals”.

“I think it’s going to work out very well,” he said.

