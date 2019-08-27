Sweden: Woman Was Cradling Baby When She Was Fatally Shot in Head

A woman in her 30s was fatally shot in the head in the multicultural Swedish city of Malmö on Monday morning, with police arresting one man.

Gunshots were heard around 10 am on Monday morning near the centre of the city, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reports.

Police spokesman Calle Persson said of the attack: “We are on-site and have blocked the area. Right now, intensive police work is underway.”

The woman was said to have been with a man, along with her baby, at the time of the shooting and while she was fatally shot, the child was unharmed. Witnesses differed on the number of shots fired, with reports ranging from three to eight fired.

Police arrested one potential suspect in the case later on Monday but have also reached out to the public for any information they may have that could help identify the attackers. Broadcaster SVT also released a brief video of a masked man, dressed in all black, fleeing the scene of the shooting.

After the shooting, police were called to another incident of a burning car on Stadiongatan. Officer Persson said that police were not ruling out any possible connection between the two incidents.

“Since it has happened so close in both time and geography, it may be of interest. At such an early stage, we follow up on anything that may be of interest,” he said.

The motive for the shooting is also currently unclear, although the newspaper Sydsvenskan has claimed that the father of the child is a known criminal in the city and speculated that the child’s father was the intended target.

The brutal attack came just a year after a mass shooting in Malmö that saw three people murdered in a drive-by shooting outside of an internet cafe.

It was later revealed that nearly all of those involved in the incident were members of local criminal gangs.