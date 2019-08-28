Leftist Italian Democratic Party Politician Calls for ‘Noose’ for Salvini

A member of the left-wing Democratic Party (PD), which is looking to form a new government coalition, has called for a “noose” to be prepared for populist leader Matteo Salvini.

PD politician Alessandro Neviani, who serves as a councillor in the municipality of Formigine, wrote that Salvini was a “dangerous fool” and “we will prepare a noose”, Italian newspaper Il Giornale reports.

Senator Lucia Borgonzoni, a member of Salvini’s League party, condemned the remarks saying: “They instigate to hang Salvini and then say we are the fascists and villains?”

“Once again there are Democrats, philanthropists, and pluralist exponents of the Democratic Party who contemplate eliminating Matteo Salvini by killing him,” Borgonzoni added and called on Neviani to resign.

Matteo Salvini also replied to the comments saying he had been threatened by all types of mafia groups since coming into office and he would not be intimidated by them or by a member of the Democratic Party.

Italian University Leftists Put Up Posters Calling for Assassination of Salvini https://t.co/Ki66kJ4y1R — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 30, 2018

Neviani eventually apologised for his remarks, claiming that he did not endorse any kind of violence saying: “I admit it, I was wrong, certainly in my tone, as I am a representative of a part of the voters. For this, I apologise. I didn’t want to hurt or wish harm to anyone.”

“I am against violence. I never attacked or wanted to insult Salvini’s voters. I have many friends who are Salvini’s fans and we always bicker. I wouldn’t wish death to those who voted for Salvini,” he added.

Since the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the collapse of the League-Five Star Movement (M5S) coalition, many have floated the idea of a coalition between the left-wing establishment Democrats and the M5S.

On Monday, a source close to M5S leader Luigi Di Maio alleged that as part of a coalition deal he would replace Salvini as interior minister.