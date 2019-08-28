U.S. President Donald Trump wrote of his support for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday, just hours after the British leader announced he would be suspending Parliament in September and October, a move which has outraged anti-Brexit campaigners.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be a “great” leader, Donald Trump said Wednesday, who also took the time to affirm his well-known affection for the country of his mother’s birth, writing “Love U.K.!”.

The message came as Boris Johnson announced that Britain’s Parliament would be prorogued in September for a month, a move he and his allies have insisted is a routine and benign action but which has caused utter outrage among anti-Brexit plotters, who need that extra Parliamentary time to launch a legal coup against the 2016 referendum in which the British people voted to leave the European Union.

Chief among those conspirators is hard-left Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who headed a cross-party group of MPs Tuesday who plan to prevent Brexit taking place through tabling a vote of no confidence in the government. President Trump reacted to this anti-Brexit coup, saying of the Labour leader: “Would be very hard for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s Labour Party, to seek a no-confidence vote against New Prime Minister Boris Johnson, especially in light of the fact that Boris is exactly what the U.K. has been looking for, & will prove to be “a great one!”.”

President Trump has a solid record on lifting up Boris Johnson, even speaking in his favour as a good leader before he became leader of the United Kingdom. During the G7 meetings in France this weekend past, Trump hailed Boris as “the right man” to lead Britain through Brexit, remarking: “He needs no advice. He’s the right man for the job, I’ve been saying that for a long time.”