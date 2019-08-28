Delingpole: Brexit Is Happening. Savour Those Remoaner Tears!

Britain is definitely leaving the European Union on October 31st.

Isn’t it odd that this simple fact should arouse such controversy?

We voted to leave, after all, by a margin of over 1 million back in June 2016.

Yet in the three years since a small, unrepresentative, but asymmetrically powerful group of Remoaner hold-outs – in government, in the Civil Service, in the media, in academe, in the legal profession, in finance, in big business – has thrown so many spanners in the works to try to thwart democracy and to stop Brexit happening that it seems almost miraculous that we’re finally getting out.

‘Tin Pot Dictator’: Remainers Melt down over BoJo Suspending Parliament https://t.co/jXNTf1q6Hl — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 28, 2019

Let’s put aside, at least for this brief moment, our reservations about the kind of Brexit we’re going to get and concentrate on what really matters most right now: the sheer delightfulness of the Remoaner meltdown.

The Remoaners have got themselves into an awful tizz that they will no longer be able to use the parliamentary process to block Brexit. That’s because Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going to prorogue – ie suspend parliament – for the three crucial days in October, rendering the opponents of Brexit utterly powerless.

They really don’t like it up ’em, do they?

The ‘prime minister’ has finally come out as a dictator. I’ve had enough of being outraged. We must get rid of him and his loathsome gang as soon and as finally as possible. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) August 28, 2019

With this, the unelected poundshop dictator Boris Johnson threatens to end Britain’s long history of Parliamentary democracy. If Parliament is silenced on the biggest issue of our time we must take to the streets in peaceful protest & civil disobedience. https://t.co/4CwyNxH8xo — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) August 28, 2019

Outrageous that #Parliament will be shut down at a moment of crisis as we face crashing out of the #EU with no deal & for which there is no mandate. Our democracy is under threat from a ruthless PM elected by less than 100K Con members. Email your MP now & demand Parliament sits — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) August 28, 2019

A kind of coup is taking place — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) August 28, 2019

Until now the argument against Brexit has been conducted within the parameters of debate in a democracy. Johnson and the Brexit clique have taken the gloves off. On the brink of what catastrophe does that leave the country? An analogue of civil war. — A C Grayling #FBPE #PeoplesVote &/or #Revoke50 (@acgrayling) August 28, 2019

Dominic Grieve calls prorogation ‘tantamount to a coup’ as he threatens to bring down government https://t.co/GPy1Q1YVm1 — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) August 28, 2019

If it’s like this now, imagine how much more fun it’s going to be come October 31st – aka Independence Day!