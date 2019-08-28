Delingpole: Brexit Is Happening. Savour Those Remoaner Tears!

Change UK MP Anna Soubry speaks during a European Parliament election campaign rally at the Manchester Technology Centre in Manchester, northwest England, on May 21, 2019. - Despite voting in a referendum to leave the European Union in 2016 Britain is braced to take part in the European Parliament election …
Getty Images

Britain is definitely leaving the European Union on October 31st.

Isn’t it odd that this simple fact should arouse such controversy?

We voted to leave, after all, by a margin of over 1 million back in June 2016.

Yet in the three years since a small, unrepresentative, but asymmetrically powerful group of Remoaner hold-outs – in government, in the Civil Service, in the media, in academe, in the legal profession, in finance, in big business – has thrown so many spanners in the works to try to thwart democracy and to stop Brexit happening that it seems almost miraculous that we’re finally getting out.

Let’s put aside, at least for this brief moment, our reservations about the kind of Brexit we’re going to get and concentrate on what really matters most right now: the sheer delightfulness of the Remoaner meltdown.

The Remoaners have got themselves into an awful tizz that they will no longer be able to use the parliamentary process to block Brexit. That’s because Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going to prorogue – ie suspend parliament – for the three crucial days in October, rendering the opponents of Brexit utterly powerless.

They really don’t like it up ’em, do they?

If it’s like this now, imagine how much more fun it’s going to be come October 31st – aka Independence Day!

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.