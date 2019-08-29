Corbyn: Labour Will Move Quickly to Block Brexit

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, says the House of Commons will move quickly to try to block a no-deal Brexit despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to suspend Parliament.

Corbyn told Sky News that Parliament should “legislate rapidly” to prevent a “no-deal” Brexit and that he would try to “politically stop” Johnson from pushing through a no-deal Brexit and shutting down Parliament. Corbyn says “we believe we can do it.”

The move by Johnson to suspend Parliament could make it more likely that Britain falls out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal, wreaking havoc for people and businesses.

The decision was slammed by some as being dictatorial, but Brexit supporters cheered it as a decisive move to finally bring the country out of the EU three years after the 2016 referendum.