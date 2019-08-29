Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised Remainer MPs for accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson of triggering a constitutional crisis by suspending Parliament before Brexit day, asserting, “no harm ever came from respecting the will of the voters”.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Rees-Mogg stated the fact that parliament is always prorogued (suspended) before the Queen’s Speech and that a new parliamentary session was long overdue, pointing out that “in almost 400 years no parliamentary session has lasted as long as this one.”

Coming down on the parliamentarians who “accept the 2016 referendum as a concept but reject its result”, the leading Brexiteer wrote that all those who seek to use a further extended parliament to “thwart” Brexit are those same lawmakers who passed legislation which allowed the Brexit process to progress and who “agreed to deliver on the people’s vote” in their respective parties’ 2017 election manifesto.

“There is no constitutional crisis except that caused by those who voted for the referendum, then supported the use of Article 50 and backed the Withdrawal Act.

“Every one of these had comfortable Parliamentary majorities, often backed by those who now cry out that following a plebiscite is undemocratic. This is untrue and unconstitutional,” Mr Rees-Mogg wrote.

‘Tin Pot Dictator’: Remainers Melt down over BoJo Suspending Parliament https://t.co/jXNTf1q6Hl — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 28, 2019

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Johnson announced that he would be suspending parliament for five weeks between September and October — before the October 31st Brexit date — with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II confirming that parliament will be prorogued on a date between the 9th and 12th of September.

Remainers were thrown into fits of rage that their plotting to use the two months between MPs returning to the Commons and Johnson’s pledged exit date — with or without a deal — had been reduced, thus hindering their machinations to stop a clean exit, with europhile lawmakers accusing the prime minister of being a “tin pot dictator” whose decision was a “constitutional outrage”.

Reacting to the fake outrage over parliamentary procedure, Mr Rees-Mogg wrote: “There is nothing that is happening now that does not have a historic precedent and a happy outcome.”