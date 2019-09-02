London’s Khan ‘Outraged’ by Johnson Suspending Parliament

LONDON (AP) — London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he’s outraged that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shut down Parliament for several weeks and he hopes all parties will come together to stop a no-deal departure from the European Union.

Khan said, “It’s an outrage that the British prime minister has chosen to shut down parliament because he’s worried about members of parliament challenging his decision in relation to leaving the EU without a deal on the 31st of October.”

He spoke in Warsaw at a news conference Monday alongside Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

Khan commemorated the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II on Sunday in Gdansk, where Germany carried out one of its first attacks on Poland, and Monday in Warsaw, where he paid tribute at a memorial to Jews who fought and died in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Khan said he hoped politicians would “put aside their natural party allegiances and work together to stop this prime minister” from a no-deal Brexit.