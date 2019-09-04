The Swedish capital of Stockholm has seen a surge in the number of residents with little to no education or jobs skills, largely due to mass migration.

The number of people across Sweden with little to no education has dramatically increased from 9,700 people in 2017 to 15,700, a total increase of 61 per cent in only two years, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports.

In Stockholm county alone, the number of low-skilled and low-educated residents is said to be around 3,000 people.

Exact statistics are hard to find, especially in relation to those who are illiterate, with the Swedish Employment Service only keeping track of those who are registered.

“Then there may be people who are not enrolled with us and we have no control over them,” said Emil Johansson, who heads a unit at the Employment Service.

According to Johansson, the main reason for the increase in low-skilled residents is the new arrivals to Sweden since the migrant crisis of 2015.

The Swedish Migration Board said that while it does keep statistics on reading and writing skills of asylum seekers, those figures are rarely passed on to other agencies.

Jaak Meri, acting regional head of the Stockholm Migration Board, blamed Swedish politicians for not allowing them to disclose certain information on asylum seekers saying: “For some reasons, we cannot disclose certain information. And if the regulation is to be amended, it is on the politicians’ table and not ours.”

In Sweden, the migrant unemployment rate is far higher than the rate for native Swedes with a report last year showing migrants to have a jobless rate of nearly 20 per cent, or one in five, compared to the Swedish rate of just 3.6 per cent.

As a result of migrants unable to integrate into the labour force, several Swedish municipalities that took in large numbers of asylum seekers are facing a financial crisis as national government cash runs dry after an initial two-year period.

The municipality of Filipstad faces a real fiscal crisis as native Swedes have also moved out in the last several years, vastly reducing the already strained local tax base. The municipality of Bengtfors could even face bankruptcy due to the number of migrants they took in.