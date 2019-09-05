The leftist media have spun the narrative that there is mass outrage at Boris Johnson calling Jeremy Corbyn a “big girl’s blouse” (a coward) for refusing to back an election, implying the comments were sexist and homophobic.

The comments were made during Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions, where during a rowdy exchange, Mr Johnson is seen to appear to say: “Call an election, you great big girl’s blouse!”

Later that night, Mr Corbyn — who has been calling for a General Election for the past two years — and his Labour Party refused to back an October 15th election, with Labour MPs whipped to abstain. It was predicted that Labour would back down from the challenge, with analysis and warnings even from former Prime Minister Tony Blair predicting failure for the leftists at the polls and a “comfortable Tory majority”.

“Big girl’s blouse” is a phrase used in the UK and Australia to describe a weak and cowardly man, but the leftist media seized upon the term to push that it was a widely-held opinion it was “homophobic” and even “sexist”.

Channel 4 journalist Cathy Newman — who was obliterated during her own interview with clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson during a discussion on free speech, feminism, and social justice — tweeted: “#everydaysexism right here in the mother of all Parliaments.”

However, right-wing radio journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer pointed out that “Jeremy Corbyn is a big girl’s blouse” for backing down from the political challenge.

The comments and accusations of homophobia and sexism were covered widely in the left-wing media, with gay news website PinkNews — which published an article in 2017 calling then-four-year-old Prince George a “gay icon” — drudging up a handful of comments from Twitter where members of the public called the comments “misogynistic” and anti-gay.

The Mirror — which helped found HOPE not Hate and was embroiled in a fake news scandal in 2004 after publishing fabricated pictures of British soldiers abusing Iraqi prisoners — called Boris Johnson “childish”, reporting on a few Twitter critiques where users called the comments a “homophobic slur” and “casual misogyny”.

The notionally right-wing Daily Mail claimed that “Social media users rushed to condemn the Tory leader’s put-down as anti-gay and sexist,” while the indy100, from the Independent, and The Guardian wrote pieces implying the prime minister was widely “criticised” and “immediately embroiled in controversy” for the wording of his challenge.

Mr Johnson is said to have used the phrase a number of times before, including in 2017 when he called Labour’s election campaign chief a “big girl’s blouse” and reportedly said in 2007 that if Labour’s then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown did not call a general election — after Labour had been in power for ten years — then “We will say he’s wimped out, we will say he’s a big girl’s blouse.”

This is not the first time the left has whipped up controversy over Mr Johnson’s comments, after accusations of racism and Islamophobia for his criticisms of full-face Islamic veils, where he described those who wear the “ridiculous” garment as looking like “letter boxes” and “bank robbers”. A poll taken at the time revealed that most Britons did not think Mr Johnson should be disciplined for the comments, with 60 per cent saying free speech had been weakened.

The prime minister, known for his florid language and reciting esoteric quotes from classical antiquity, also kept the House of Commons and viewers entertained during Wednesday’s PMQs by describing Labour’s economic policies as “shit or bust” and mocked the fake-news far-left mantra that Britons will be forced to eat chlorinated chicken if the UK signs a trade deal with the U.S., pointing to Jeremy Corbyn, and saying: “There’s only one chlorinated chicken that I can see in this house, and he’s on that bench.”