Marion Marechal Aims to Unite French Right at Conference

Former populist MP Marion Maréchal, along with several other prominent conservatives, is looking to unite the French right at an upcoming conference this month.

The “Convention of the Right” is set to take place on the 28th of September in Paris and will feature Ms Maréchal alongside prominent conservative philosopher Eric Zemmour, an outspoken opponent of mass migration, Le Monde reports.

The event is described as a “first major convention of the right, which aims to become the place of unavoidable philosophical and political debates of tomorrow” by French magazine L’Incorrect which is involved in its organisation.

According to François de Voyer, an ally of Maréchal and president of the entrepreneurial association Audace, the purpose of the convention is to “create a favourable ecosystem” that is an alternative to the progressive programme of French President Emmanuel Macron.

On their website, L’Incorrect added: “Populist, illiberal, or conservative, the alternative to the progressiveness that the French demand remains to be built.“

Marion Maréchal-Le Pen Compares Yellow Vests to Brexiteers https://t.co/pbQMMBsnAd — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 24, 2019

“The time for partisan manoeuvres to perpetually losing strategies is over. It’s time to wake up and win back,” they wrote.

The conference is the first major political event in France for Maréchal since she retired from her position as MP in the former Front National (now National Rally) in 2017, following her aunt Marine Le Pen’s election loss to President Macron.

Since 2017, Maréchal formed her own political school in Lyon, which was attacked by far-left extremists earlier this year, and spoke at the 2018 CPAC conference in Washington, DC, where she spoke at length of the rise of Islam in France.

“After 40 years of mass migration, Islamic lobbies, and political correctness, France is in the process of passing from the eldest daughter of the Catholic Church, to becoming the little niece of Islam. Terrorism is only the tip of the iceberg — this is not the France that our grandparents fought for,” she said during her speech.