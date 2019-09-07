Remainer Rudd Quits Government, Conservative Party

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Home Secretary Amber Rudd speaks on stage on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference 2016 at the ICC Birmingham on October 4, 2016 in Birmingham, England. Ministers and senior Party members will address delegates throughout the day with a number of speeches discussing …
Matt Cardy/Getty

LONDON (AP) — A British Cabinet minister has quit Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, saying she disagrees with his Brexit strategy.

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd says she is resigning because “I cannot stand by as good, loyal moderate Conservatives are expelled.”

This week, Johnson kicked 21 lawmakers out of the Conservative group in Parliament after they sided with the opposition to pass a law designed to prevent Britain from leaving the European Union without a divorce deal.

Rudd told the Sunday Times she was also quitting the Conservative group and will sit as an independent.

Johnson says Britain must leave the EU as scheduled Oct. 31 even if there is no divorce agreement with the bloc.

This week the prime minister’s brother Jo Johnson also quit the government over Brexit.

.

