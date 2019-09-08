Man Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in South East London

A man in his 20s has been shot dead in broad daylight in south east London.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service was called at 3:45pm on Sunday to reports of “suspicious activity” in Sydenham Road.

Officers attended, and shots were heard, resulting in firearms officers also being called to the scene along with the London Ambulance Service.

A man in his 20s was found with gunshot wounds, and despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene five minutes later.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Police remain at the scene – there have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries in to the circumstances continue.”

On Tuesday, the capital saw its 100th homicide, after a 15-year-old male was stabbed to death in a street fight in Stratford, east London, at just before 7pm.

There were a number of violent attacks in London over the summer, with a Home Office security guard being stabbed in the face outside the government department building in August, while five people were killed in just six days in June.

In response to rising violent crime, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced expanded police powers to search those suspected of carrying weapons, 20,000 new police officers, and 10,000 extra prison places.