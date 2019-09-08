Deceased criminal Jeffrey Epstein attended the 18th birthday of friend Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice just days before he was arrested and brought to face child-prostitution charges in 2006, according to a report.

The Sun alleges the disgraced Epstein was in the fancy dress crowd at the half-million-dollar bash at Windsor Castle with his then-girlfriend and accused accomplice Ghislane Maxwell.

Also claimed to be present was rape-accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is awaiting trial on two sexual assault charges, along with a host of other Hollywood A-listers including Demi Moore, her then husband Ashton Kutcher, Pixie Geldof, Kelly Osbourne and Sir David Frost.

The Queen was not in attendance.

The party guest list revelations show just how close-knit the two men were, a source told the Sun.

“It goes to show how Epstein worked his way into the very heart of the British establishment — rubbing shoulders with royalty at a palace,” the person said.

Epstein was arrested eight days after the July 15, 2006, party — but he and Andrew remained close until 2010, the Sun reported. Despite his suicide in August, investigators have vowed to continue their investigation into the abuse charges.

Epstein died in a federal jail in Manhattan on August 10 as he awaited trial charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

Prince Andrew’s name has been linked many times to the disgraced tycoon.

As Breitbart New reported, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son flew on Epstein’s private jet on at least two occasions with the disgraced multi-millionaire’s alleged sex slave 17-year-old Virginia Roberts on board, a pilot has claimed.

Pilot David Rodgers, 66, said in a deposition that Prince Andrew and other VIP guests— including former President Bill Clinton, disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, and model Naomi Campbell— also flew on the private jet a number of times.

It is also claimed claimed that Prince Andrew was on the maiden flight of Epstein’s “Lolita Express”— a Boeing 727-200 passenger jet allegedly used to traffic underage girls to his private island in the Caribbean — on August 7, 2001.

Virginia Giuffre — previously Virginia Roberts — one of Epstein’s alleged victims, has testified she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in London when she was 17. She said she had sex with him again in New York and again on Epstein’s island.

But the allegations were struck from the record by a U.S. judge in 2015, who said the “lurid details” were not needed to decide a civil case concerning Epstein.

Buckingham Palace has repeatedly and strenuously denied the claims, calling them “false and without foundation”.

The prince said he deplored “the exploitation of any human being and would not condone, participate in, or encourage any such behaviour.”