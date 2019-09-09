Meghan Markle has been crowned Britain’s top social climber by society bible Tatler which observed she had reached “the pinnacle of the greasy pole” in the space of barely 12 months.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, achieved her honor in social mobility by the simple process of marrying into the British Royal Family.

Applauding her “A-list ascent” to Royal status, Tatler notes:

The Ralph and Russo-clad beacon of change has found a role that suits her to perfection: A tungsten toughie to drag the Royal Family into the 21st century.

The former Suits actor beat fellow American Jerry Hall who is in third place. The 63-year-old model is praised for her rise from the daughter of an alcoholic Texan trucker to partner of Bryan Ferry and Mick Jagger – topping it off with her marriage to billionaire media magnate Rupert Murdoch.

The duchess’ half-sister Samantha Grant has previously stated Meghan’s “ambition” was to become a princess.

Speaking to the Sun newspaper in 2017, Samantha claimed: “Hollywood has changed her. I think her ambition is to become a princess.

“It was something she dreamed of as a girl when we watched the royals on TV. She always preferred Harry — she has a soft spot for gingers.”

The duchess is currently in New York after she took a commercial trans-Atlantic flight on Friday in a last-minute dash to New York to watch her friend Serena Williams play in the U.S. Open tennis final.

Report: Meghan Markle in Last-Minute Flight to Watch Serena Williams in U.S. Open Final https://t.co/F8dpYgwqbT — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 6, 2019

Prince Harry stayed behind in the UK to look after their son Archie.

The Royal couple will begin an official visit to southern Africa on Monday, September 23 which will run through to Wednesday, October 2, they announced Saturday in an official statement.