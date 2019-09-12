Girls Banned from Wearing Skirts at School ‘to Protect Their Modesty’

A school in England has banned its female pupils from wearing skirts “to protect their modesty” when using glass-sided stairwells.

Girls at Stowmarket High School in Suffolk were told that they must wear trousers, with the school saying the change was made in response to the design of a new teaching building, reports CambridgeshireLive.

Headteacher Dave Lee-Allan claimed he was “concerned” about “personal privacy” with the new build, but was assured by the designers that there had not been an issue with similar structures. He then added that the new uniform is more “practical” with an option for shorts in the summer.

However, the parents do not believe that the uniform changes were made to make the pupils looks more “smart” or to stop boys looking up girls’ skirts, rather they were introduced to force gender neutrality on their daughters.

One parent told the East Anglian Daily Times: “If this really just about glass side stairs then how come female staff are still wearing skirts? No-one believes this nonsense. It’s obvious that what is really about is cracking down on girls behaving differently than boys by forcing a gender neutral dress code on them.”

UK: Police Called After Schoolchildren Protest Gender Neutral Uniforms https://t.co/JeerkCxAkP — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 7, 2019

This incident is the latest in the controversy over schools introducing ‘gender-neutral’ school uniforms — which in most cases, are simply male uniforms forced onto girls — with a growing number of schools opting to ban skirts in order to be accommodating to ‘transgender’ children.

Last week, police were called to a high school in Lewes, East Sussex, after 150 parents and children protested the new ‘gender neutral’ uniform which banned girls from wearing skirts.

Administrators at Prior School said the changes to the school uniform had been made to “address inequality”, over concerns at the length of girls’ skirts, and to accommodate transgender pupils.

Schools across the UK have been introducing ‘gender neutral’ or all-male uniforms to accommodate to transgender pupils, including in Wales where boys and ‘trans girls’ are now allowed to wear skirts to school.

The growing number of schools making such radical changes to uniforms — a feature of British schooling culture — comes ahead of reforms to the curriculum, where from 2020, all children from early years onwards must receive relationship and sex education classes, which will include lessons about transgenderism.